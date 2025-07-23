The NFL Hall of Fame game is set for Thursday, July 31 between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers. In a historic weekend for some of the top players who have ever stepped onto the gridiron, there have been many who have received enough votes to have their name immortalized in Canton, Ohio.

The Chicago Bears boast the most Hall of Fame players in NFL history with 39 members. Returner Devin Hester is one of the most recent Bears to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame after being inducted into Canton with the 2024 class.

But should the Bears actually have even more Hall of Famers?

Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher joined “The Rahimi & Harris Show” on 670 The Score, and mentioned two former teammates who are deserving of the gold jacket.

“They don’t even talk about Olin (Kreutz), which drives me crazy,” Urlacher said last week. “You can also throw Charles (Tillman) in that conversation. (Julius Peppers) got in, Devin (Hester) got in right away. Olin is a guy who should get in. You look at his resume.

“I was very fortunate because I got to practice against the best center in the league every single day in practice. It benefited my career. It benefited our defense’s playing ability. It drives me crazy – whenever I get a chance to talk about it, I bring up Olin, because in my mind, he’s the one guy who needs to be in there.”

Kreutz played 14 seasons in the NFL, with 13 of those coming in Chicago from 1998-2010. He was drafted in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington and he ended up starting 183 games for Chicago. Kreutz was named to six Pro Bowls and was named to first-team All-Pro in 2006 and second-team All-Pro in 2005.

Tillman, who became a fan favorite among Bears fans, was a second round draft pick in 2003 from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. He played 13 seasons in the NFL, with 12 of those years coming in the Windy City. He recorded 36 career interceptions with the Bears as well as 42 forced fumbles thanks to his famous “Peanut Punch,” technique. “Peanut,” Tillman’s nickname, became a two-time Pro Bowler from 2010-2011 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2011. He was in the top five of NFL AP defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2003 behind Kevin Williams, Nick Barnett, Terence Newman and Terrell Suggs.

Time will tell when the next Bears players will get into the Hall of Fame; however, there are good cases for both Kreutz and Tillman to get into Canton someday.