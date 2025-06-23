Caleb Williams might understand the history of quarterbacks and head coaches of the Chicago Bears better than almost anyone who came before him.

After excerpts from an upcoming book mentioned that Williams initially was skeptical of landing in Chicago because of that history, the second-year signal caller has been attempting to re-write that narrative and tie himself to new head coach Ben Johnson.

The former No. 1 overall pick was quick to credit Johnson for a culture change in Halas Hall and discussed Johnson at length at Fanatics Fest in New York.

“Ben Johnson is great and it’s not just Ben Johnson,” Williams said at Fanatics Fest. “We have a young staff slash old staff and we have a bunch of experience, bunch of new energy provided by the coaches and players. It’s been awesome. Ben Johnson, he uses some choice words every day toward me. He’s tough and I love him. He’s awesome. It’s great being around him.”

Williams added that he and Johnson even share meals together, another step to differentiate Johnson from the previous regime.

“We hang out in his office, and we just have lunch sometimes, things like that,” Williams said. “We’re building this bond and relationship to be able to last a while. I know Bears fans, it’s year after year typically, or every other year, where coaches and quarterbacks specifically are in and out and our goal is to be here for a while.”

The Bears have had 14 different quarterbacks start a game since the end of the 2015 campaign and have had six different head coaches since Lovie Smith’s departure after the 2012 season.

The real work for Johnson and Williams will begin on July 22, when training camp opens for Chicago. But Bears fans have to be pleased at seeing Johnson and Williams acknowledging the Bears’ history and looking to buck the trend.