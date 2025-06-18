When Bears will report to training camp, host joint practices vs. Dolphins, Bills

Bears training camp isn’t too far away. Now we know exactly when it starts.

The team’s rookies will report to Halas Hall for camp on July 19. Veterans will show up a few days later, on July 22.

The NFL released that information on Wednesday afternoon, along with report dates from across the league.

The first full-squad practice will presumptively come shortly after the veteran report date, and then it’s on.

The NFL also announced dates for joint practices, including two previously reported sessions conducted at Halas Hall.

The Bears will host a joint practice against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 8. They’ll host another on Aug. 15 against the Buffalo Bills. Those sessions will occur two days prior to preseasons contests against those clubs at Solider Field.

“The way I view those in the past have been, it’s a good opportunity to break up camp a little bit in a controlled setting – yet high intensity,” Johnson said on May 28. “I think the competitive nature of just about everybody – once you get in between those white lines against an opponent like that, it goes up another notch. That’ll be good.

“It’ll be at that point in training camp where we’ve had, call it 12, 13, 14 practices in, and just a little bit different will be good for us. For everybody, coaches and players alike. It’ll be fun to go against a different scheme. That thought process, the problems that arise that way, but also for our players being able to compete against a different opponent. The controlled setting of it is really important. I’m excited for both of those opportunities.”

Aug. 10: vs. Miami Dolphins, noon CT (FOX32)

Aug. 17: vs. Buffalo Bills, 7 p.m. CT (FOX)

Aug. 22: at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:20 p.m. CT (FOX 32)