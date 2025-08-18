How Caleb Williams, Bears offense fared in preseason game against Bills

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams made his highly anticipated debut in front of the Soldier Field crowd on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

The former No. 1 overall pick played 13 snaps and finished 6 of 10 for 107 yards and a passing touchdown against the Bills’ backups.

Here is a breakdown of how Williams’ night went against the Bills.

First Offensive Series

The Bears’ offense started backed up in their territory after Tyler Scott misplayed the opening kickoff. Williams began the drive under center and on the Bears’ 8-yard line. He hit Colston Loveland on a play-action pass for an 8-yard gain.

From the shotgun, Williams then hit Cole Kmet on a seam route in the middle of the field. The Bears’ tight end cleared the linebacker in coverage, and Williams rifled a pass for a 29-yard gain.

Caleb Williams is dealing early 👀pic.twitter.com/QRlsZoxBV4 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 18, 2025

DJ Moore caught a short pass on the left side for a six-yard gain to continue the quarterback’s completions. Drew Dalman was called for holding on the following play, which put the offense at a second-and-14.

Williams lined up in the shotgun and his offensive line gave him time to survey the field. Loveland crossed the field behind the linebackers, and Williams connected with the rookie tight end for an 18-yard gain.

Deion Hankins ran the ball for five yards on the following play. The Bills brought a safety blitz on second-and-5 and Williams was flushed out of the pocket and attempted to his Olamide Zaccheaus, but the pass fell incomplete.

On third-and-5, Williams lined up in the shotgun, and the Bears had three wide receivers to the right side. Moore lined up furthest outside, Rome Odunze in the slot and Zaccheaus just to the right of Darnell Wright. Zaccheaus ran a good in-breaking route to get inside leverage on safety Cole Bishop. Williams delivered the ball to his receiver, and Zaccheaus avoided a tackle from the safety to score a 36-yard touchdown.

Caleb ➡️ OZ ➡️ Bears TDpic.twitter.com/p3JIZNVSeJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 18, 2025

Second Offensive Series

The Bears’ second drive started with two Hankins runs for a total of five yards. Williams lined up in the shotgun on third-and-5 and three receivers were to the quarterback’s left. Braxton Jones gave up immediate pressure, but Williams threw with anticipation to Moore near the left sideline and kept the drive alive on the 10-yard gain.

Wright gave up pressure on the following play and Williams was forced to throw an incomplete pass to Hankins. The Bears’ running back was injured on the play.

The Bills committed a neutral zone infraction to make it third-and-5. Williams threw a catchable ball to Odunze near the left sideline that would’ve converted the chains, but the Bears’ receiver couldn’t haul in the pass. The Bears were forced to punt.

Caleb Williams in two drives for the Bears 👀



6/10

107 Yards

1 TD

130.0 Passer rating pic.twitter.com/cPxU0fvnIR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 18, 2025

Takeaways

The second-year quarterback looked comfortable operating Johnson’s offense in his first game played since the Week 18 victory over the Packers last season. Williams drove the offense down the field on a 7-play, 92-yard scoring drive to start the game. The starters committed no presnap penalties, and only Dalman was flagged for a holding call.

Williams threw with anticipation, and that was evident on the throws in the middle of the field and especially on the pass to Moore on third down near the left sideline. The second offensive series was derailed because of back-to-back incomplete passes, and the Bills’ defense deserves credit for holding the offense to just 20 total yards on the drive.

Zaccheaus continues to make big plays in this offense and has been a go-to target for Williams. The game started with Loveland and Kmet catching passes, stretching the field horizontally and vertically. The tight ends will play a pivotal role in Johnson’s offense.

Although it’s just preseason, Williams acting as a point guard and distributing the football may be exactly what Johnson is looking for from his quarterback to successfully operate this offense.