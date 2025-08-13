Caleb Williams, Bears starters will play in second NFL preseason game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that his starters will play in Sunday night’s preseason game versus the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. That includes quarterback Caleb Williams, though Johnson hasn’t yet determined how long he will play.

Johnson kept starters out of the preseason opener versus Miami, but explained why this week was the right time to get them involved.

“Last week and all through camp, we’ve been consistent with the thought of reps, reps, reps, are the most important thing to get (Williams) up to speed,” Johnson said. “A week ago, (before the Dolphins game), we were able to get him 80 to 100 more reps than we would’ve been able to do had he played in the game.

“This week, it’s a different schedule and a different length of time in terms of in between games. Our plan right now is that guys who sat out last week will be playing this week.”

This opportunity is the most logical one, considering how physical the week leading up to the Dolphins game was. And the preseason finale isn’t a great fit because it comes on a short week, and it’s closer the regular season.

Johnson also sees an advantage in that Sunday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m.

“It’s a night game, and the ability to get ready at the hotel – we went through that at Family Fest during the day,” Johnson said. “Now it’s a night game and there will be a little bit different procedure. It doesn’t matter if you’re a rookie or a 10th year guy, going through those steps are critical components.”

This will be the only game action for the frontline players, and it will play a significant role in assessing the offense especially and how it functions. It will be valuable in identifying the starting left tackle as well, with a battle that’s ongoing.