Bears’ Caleb Williams responds to throwing net video gone viral

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears quarterback Caleb Williams stepped to the podium for his first press conference in some time and it said, “Let’s get it rolling.”

Chicago Sun-Times Bears reporter Patrick Finley jumped in with the first question, one he never got to finish.

“So there’s this video –”

Williams immediately burst into laughter.

“It’s hilarious,” the quarterback said.

For those who haven’t seen it, a fan at an open practice posted video of a drill with Williams and backup quarterbacks Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum throwing footballs into a net with three targets in it.

In this instance, Williams missed all of his attempts and walked away with some gesticulations that made him look frustrated.

Some national outlets picked it up and used it on wide platforms, to either be critical or defend the second-year signal caller.

“They blew it up,” Williams said. “It is what it is.”

Williams explained exactly what the viral video was, why it’s no big deal and that he wasn’t actually upset.

“It’s a quick-delivery drill,” Williams said in his Thursday press conference. “You catch it, you’re not trying to get the laces or anything. It’s not like you’re going through reads. It’s catch, deliver, and try to deliver to the bottom left corner. We’re trying to aim as if it’s a screen. It’s a competition between us and the guys, how fast you can get it out, how accurate you can get it out. They just so happened to blow that one out and not the other ones. It’s a fun drill to work on accuracy and not using the laces, and also just getting your feet up under you and working on throws.”

That in no way was a reflection on Williams’ camp. He has made some spectacular plays, as he’s known to do, and is improving his pre-snap processing and being good within the rhythm of the offense. He’s absorbing so much new this summer that there will be hiccups along the way, but he and Ben Johnson are working on little things required to be ready for Week 1 against Minnesota.

Williams doesn’t get bothered by some using it as a sign that he’s struggling with head coach Ben Johnson’s offense.

“I just laugh at it. I look at it and I laugh at em, as always,” Williams said. “We’re out here working. We’re getting after it. We’re competing, and that’s one of the drills in which we were competing. We actually have a rule in our QB room that is, if you miss the board you have to do something funny or something like that. Or miss the net, you have to do something funny.

“We’ve had some competition in those areas also. It’s something fun, something competitive. I was competing and I missed it, and it was fake anger that I had, that I showed. That’s what — you’re competing with your friends and something like that happens you give maybe a little few words that you may say, choice words after losing to your buddies.”

That was why he showed frustration and for no other reason. He didn’t want to end up having to pay up to the fine board.

“It’s just a fun thing we do,” Williams said. “We have different things in there — blackout fines if you forget something and it’s very obvious or something like that. Or if you miss a pass like that and it hits the net, you’ve gotta do something, whatever the case may be. It may be funny or anything like that at the end of the day, or whatever the case may be.”

It wasn’t serious in the moment, and a friendly competition between the Bears quarterbacks got taken out of context and used to criticize the quarterback. Williams just thought the hub-bub as humorous and nothing else during a training camp focused on making the Bears better.