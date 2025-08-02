Bears position battle: Will Case Keenum or Tyson Bagent be backup QB?

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears quarterback room is a fun one.

They’ve got veteran Caleb Wiliams and fellow young player Tyson Bagent and then veteran Case Keenum, providing a good mix of smarts and good humor. They share TikTok videos, tell jokes and rib each other when not engaged in serious football business.

They get along so well, in fact, that the backup quarterback competition isn’t weighing them down.

They help one another understand and apply a Ben Johnson offensive scheme that asks a ton from their quarterbacks.

“We have a great relationship in that room,” Keenum said after Saturday’s practice. “We have a lot of fun. We’re playing a game for a living. We’re a bunch of kids who haven’t had to grow up yet. Which I enjoy.

“…We have fun, but we’re getting better too. And we’re all learning from each other. That’s the beautiful part of this game and playing quarterback in general. There are so many different ways of doing it. But there is a standard of NFL quarterback play that I think we’re all trying to meet that bar and raise that bar consistently every day. And help each other. I don’t want any of them to do poorly to make myself better. And they don’t want the same thing for me.”

Bears coaches will eventually have to put them in an order. Williams is obviously at the top, though the Nos. 2 and 3 spots haven’t been decided yet. Keenum and Bagent have rotated days working with the second and third units. Both guys have had strong moments in camp. Both have made throws they’d like to have back. And, impressively, both have done an excellent job with pre-snap requirements of running Johnson’s offense.

Picking a backup quarterback may come down to Johnson’s personal preference. He could value Keenum’s experience in the role and the NFL overall, choosing a solid relief pitcher should the Bears need one in a pinch.

Bagent has athleticism and mobility and really seems to thrive in this scheme. He also started some as a rookie.

“He knows the playbook like the back of his hand,” Keenum said. “I’ve been very impressed with him. He’s athletic, and haven’t even really see him probably do what he’s really, really good at in escaping rush, making plays outside the pocket.”

While the left tackle position battle should get figured out relatively soon to allow the line to establish some chemistry, the Bears could take the backup quarterback battle deep into the preseason.

Keenum and Bagent should see time in the games themselves, and that could factor into the ultimate decision. That won’t weigh the quarterbacks down, though, and impede their progress working together as a collective.

“It’s a group that likes being around each other,” offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. “The room itself is fun to be in. Obviously, Caleb is progressing. Case provides that veteran leadership and he’s able … he’s got skins on the wall. He’s been in a bunch of different systems and he feels like a coach when you’re in there sitting with him. He’s able to provide a lot of perspective. And then, Tyson is very hungry. Football’s the most important thing. I think it’s a great dynamic. It’s a great room. They’re very open to learning and correcting their mistakes.”

