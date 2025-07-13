Caleb Williams has apparently found a fun, new way to build out the “special skills” section of his résumé.

The Bears quarterback is trying his hand as a tattoo artist now — well, at least in this one instance.

Williams tattooed the Bears logo on the arm of Cole Bennett, the music video director and record executive who founded Chicago-based multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade.

Bennett is a Chicagoland native — from Plano, Ill. — and one of the most famous members of the Bears fanbase.

This wasn’t the first time the duo has hung out, as Bennett posted a photo on X in late June of Williams mimicking a snap along with the caption “THAT’S MY QB”.

The 23-year-old Williams is about to kick off his sophomore season in the NFL and high hopes surround the young quarterback.

Bears GM Ryan Poles spent the offseason building weapons for Williams on the roster, including first-round pick Colston Loveland and a revamped offensive line. But the addition that will likely have the biggest impact on Williams’ future comes in the form of new head coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson is a well-respected offensive mind and fans are anxious to see what the duo can accomplish on the field.

Apparently, some fans are so hyped for the season, they even sought out a tattoo of the Bears logo — inked by the team’s quarterback. What a flex…