Editor’s note: We’re doing some different things to keep the Bears conversation going during the slowest part of the NFL calendar, during the summer just before training camp. We’re doing some roster projections and mailbags and divisional power rankings and now we’re adding some debate to these proceeding. Enter our “Take a Side” series, where we’ll discuss a polarizing topic each Wednesday until the Bears report for camp. We’ve discussed whether the Bears should trade Cole Kmet or add a veteran running back. Now let’s take a look at whether Caleb Williams can cross the 4,000-yard mark this year.

The Bears have never featured a 4,000-yard passer. That seems impossible for a franchise more than a century old, especially in a league gone so pass-happy the past few decades.

Rushing and suffocating defense are franchise signatures, but you’d still think they’d have run into a high-flying season or two over time. Hasn’t happened.

Erik Kramer came close in 1995 with 3,838 yards and Jay Cutler got within 400 yards of the threshold three times during his Bears run. Caleb Williams is next in line, if you can believe it or not, with 3,541 yards in a rookie season where the Bears went 5-12.

Williams and head coach Ben Johnson are here to change the narrative. That was the message coming out of Seth Wickersham’s book excerpt, detailing how Williams pondered ways to avoid getting drafted by the Bears.

“I love the opportunity to come on in and change that narrative,” Johnson said in May. “That’s where great stories are written. We’re looking to write a new chapter here, the 2025 Chicago Bears, and looking forward to the future.”

Can Caleb Williams become the franchise’s first 4,000-yard passer this year?

Will Williams cross the threshold? Yes.

It’s just a matter of when. It’s possible, if not likely, that Williams will do it in his first year working with Johnson. He came fairly close in a miserable season that featured a fired head coach, a fired offensive coordinator and just five wins.

Breaking 4,000 in 2025 carries some complications. A tough ground game is the bedrock of Johnson’s offense, so running backs could eat up more yards of total offense. There will also be some hiccups learning a new system, so some games will feature struggles that could keep passing numbers relatively low and put 4,000 off a year.

There’s also 2022 as a contrasting case study. That was Johnson’s first year as Lions offensive coordinator, when Detroit started 1-6 but finished 9-8. Amon-Ra St. Brown was there but not much receiving star power beyond that, especially with T.J. Hockenson playing just seven games.

Yet Jared Goff still threw for 4,438 yards that season. He has exceeded 4,000 yards in each year since, forming a solid partnership with Johnson during their three years as a QB/OC combo.

Williams is a different type of player than Goff, with a rushing ability Johnson will use to Chicago’s advantage. Williams has the talent required to make passes in rhythm and use playaction well as he gets better working under center.

When Williams locks into Johnson’s system, 4,000 passing yards should be the expectation for a Bears team that features excellent young pass catchers in Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland and Luther Burden. DJ Moore’s also under contract through 2029, meaning the group will stay together and bond with Williams over a longer term.

It would be shocking if Bears offensive stats weren’t in the top of the league over time, with a combination of tough running and a dynamic air attack behind a powerful offensive line.