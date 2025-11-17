Bears match 1985 Super Bowl champions in telling defensive statistic

The Monsters of the Midway appear to have returned to Chicago this season – at least when it comes to taking the ball away from opponents.

That 1985 team led the NFL in points allowed (12.4 PPG) en route to the Super Bowl. This Bears squad is in the bottom third of the league, allowing 26.4 PPG.

However, this 2025 Bears defense is forcing turnovers at a 1985 Bears pace.

The Bears defense features three players with at least four INTs – Kevin Byard III, Tremaine Edmunds and Nahshon Wright. They’re the first team since the 2011 Packers to have three different players with at least four INTs through the first 10 team games of a season.

They’re also the first Bears team to do so since that 1985 season.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s kind of been the story of our wins, right?” head coach Ben Johnson said postgame. “We know how important that statistic is of taking care of the football on offense and getting our takeaways on defense. Most of these seven wins that we’ve had, we’ve been winning that turnover battle. So, no secret to us, no secret to our opponents.”

Through 10 games, the Bears’ 22 takeaways are the most in the NFL.

Byard, who recorded his 5th interception of the season in Sunday’s Bears win over the Vikings, leads the NFL in that category.

Kevin Byard III picks off J.J. McCarthy!

Tied for second with 4 interceptions are teammates Tremaine Edmunds and Nahshon Wright, as well as Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Wright, who was released by the Vikings in April, recorded his 2nd interception of the season off Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

With the help of Cairo Santos’ game-winning field goal, the Bears improved to 6-0 this season when they force two turnovers in a game.