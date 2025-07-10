Editor’s note: The Bears are in a quiet period before starting training camp in late July. We’ve seen this new talent collection work at times during the offseason program, albeit without pads, this spring. Those access points provided opportunity to see players, how they’re used and with which units. There is no depth chart, Ben Johnson likes to say, but we’ll still make a 53-man Bears roster projection right now, position by position, with the understanding that so much will change in camp. You’ll get a new projection every Monday and Thursday through the summer before camp. Let’s keep this series going with the defensive line.

A good defensive line needs a rotation. That’s why we’re going with depth along the defensive front, just as we did on the offensive side of the line. There’s a tough cut on the interior — which we’ll get to in a bit — necessitated by an even split inside and out.

The defensive tackles were fleshed out by Grady Jarrett’s addition in free agency and a second-round draft pick used on Shemar Turner, making that a tough crew to join. Andrew Billings is a one-of-one nose tackle in a defense that doesn’t require one but appreciates one. Gervon Dexter has gotten huge these days and can also hold the point of attack. Chris Williams deserves a spot on the deep rotation as well, and he’s a fighter who can help against the run and pass and offers quality injury protection.

The edge rushers feel a bit light, with Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo as starters and nearly three-down players.. That’s not an ideal setup, considering Austin Booker hasn’t proven himself and Dominique Robinson has much to show despite Ben Johnson’s praise for him during the offseason program.

Sweat will need some rest to be impactful. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has talked about Odeyingbo moving inside and out, so Booker must step up if the team doesn’t sign another edge player. We think they should, but that’s not part of this projection. Sweat is an effective pass rusher who can get home more often with some help. Odeyingbo’s signing came with a projection that he can produce more in the right environment.

Defensive line roster projection

Keepers

Montez Sweat

Dayo Odeyingbo

Grady Jarrett

Andrew Billings

Gervon Dexter

Austin Booker

Dominique Robinson

Shemar Turner

Daniel Hardy

Chris Williams

Odd men out

Xavier Carlton

Jamree Kromah

Jonathan Ford

Zacch Pickens

Jereme Robinson

The Bears have been working Daniel Hardy as an off-the-ball linebacker, a sign they’re trying to use his speed to find the somewhat erratic special-teams standout a spot on the roster. We’re predicting that will work, leaving a name you know on the outs. Yep, that’s Zacch Pickens. He’s a big and tough dude, but struggled through injuries at times last year and never found his footing. Pickens has the size and skill to make the 53-man roster, but Williams seems like a better fit with Turner locked onto the roster as a second-round pick.

While Allen said that Turner will focus on the inside first, Turner has experience playing off the edge and, in theory, could contribute outside if asked. We’re betting he’ll find time there at roughly 300 pounds and be an option in the base defense.

The defensive line has been upgraded and should be better suited for effectiveness with a four-man rush, but the position group is still a bit thin on the outside. The interior is a force with Billings, Jarrett and Dexter, and it’ll be interesting to see how Allen uses the talent provided.