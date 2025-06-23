Editor’s note: The Bears are in a quiet period before starting training camp in late July. We’ve seen this new talent collection work at times during the offseason program, albeit without pads, this spring. Those access points provided opportunity to see players, how they’re used and with which units. There is no depth chart, Ben Johnson likes to say, but we’ll still make a 53-man roster projection right now, position by position, with the understanding that so much will change in camp. You’ll get a new projection every Monday and Thursday through the summer before camp. Let’s get this series started with the quarterbacks.

There’s some disagreement on how many quarterbacks to keep on an active roster. It used to be common employing three. There’s a strong trend of keeping two these days, with odds of reaching a third slim over the course of a game. And, if you’ve lost two quarterbacks in a game, a loss will surely follow.

There’s a rule allowing an inactive quarterback to enter the game if the first two are unavailable.

The Bears will make their quarterback decisions based on the personnel available. They’ve got three good ones, which all serve a different purpose. Caleb Williams is the obvious and unquestioned starter. Tyson Bagent is a talented young passer with upside and starter’s experience.

Then there’s free-agent signing Case Keenum, a veteran who has seen it all as a starter, backup and mentor to young quarterbacks. Each of them has unique value. That’s why we think the Bears will keep three quarterbacks.

Quarterback roster projection

Keepers

Caleb Williams

Tyson Bagent

Case Keenum

Odd man out

Austin Reed

Reed spent last season on the team’s practice squad and could be stashed their again. He could also be a clean cut with how the roster’s constructed.

The real competition will be for the backup job. Keenum has immense value in the meeting room and on the practice field no matter where he sits on the depth chart. That’s why he’s around no matter what. He and Bagent will battle for the No. 2 spot behind Williams, with Keenum performing well with the second unit during mandatory minicamp. The poise and production was what you’d expect from someone so seasoned, which could be attractive in a primary backup.

It’s hard to imagine the team giving up on Bagent, who is close with Williams and is a longer-term solution beyond Keenum’s one-year deal.

That’s why it makes sense to keep all three. Exposing Bagent to waivers – to get him on the practice squad – seems risky, so it might be worth the roster spot despite depth needs elsewhere. I’m generally a proponent of keeping two quarterbacks, but this would be an exception.