Ravens designate Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears on injury report

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Talk to anyone in Halas Hall and they’ll say the Bears have prepared for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens assuming superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is going to play.

That’s not quite official. Not quite yet.

The Ravens designated him as questionable on their official injury report, which was released on Friday afternoon. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday and a full participant on Friday, typically the lightest day of the week.

Coach Harbaugh says Lamar was a full participant today: pic.twitter.com/CVLK9vUO7Z — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 24, 2025

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Tyler Huntley will be the backup if Jackson plays and the starter if Jackson doesn’t.

[READ: Bears injury report: Cole Kmet out vs. Ravens, D’Andre Swift questionable]

“We are going to prepare for Lamar and if it changes later in the week, then it changes,” safety Jaquan Brisker said on Wednesday. “But, for us as a defense, we are going go out there with the same mentality and understand that this is going to be a heavy run game. And obviously, Lamar playing it will change a little bit. But just as far as our mentality as a defense, we gotta go out there and try to get turnovers, get stops and try to win a ballgame.”

Jackson is a dynamic playmaker who was sorely missed after he suffered a hamstring injury on Sept. 28. The Ravens, normally a top NFL team, have stumbled to a 1-5 record heading into Sunday’s game. They’re shockingly healthy coming off a bye, with Jackson the only player to receive an injury designation.

Here’s the full Ravens injury report: