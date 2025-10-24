Bears injury report: Cole Kmet out vs. Ravens, D’Andre Swift questionable

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Cole Kmet had played in every game since the Bears drafted him out of Notre Dame in 2020. That run had reached 90 games in a Week 7 clash against the Saints, when something went wrong. The veteran tight end suffered a back injury and did not return.

The ailment proved lasting, causing him to miss the entire practice week. Kmet was predictably ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Friday on the official Bears injury report.

The Bears dealt with injuries to important players during this week, more than they had at other points this season.

Top cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) was also ruled out, a major blow to a banged up secondary. Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin/calf) showed up on the participation report on Thursday and was deemed out a day later. The same thing happened to linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (ankle), but he did not receive an injury designation.

[READ: Bears practice report: D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai resurrect run game]

D’Andre Swift (groin) and DJ Moore (hip) were questionable after managing injuries with varied participation levels. through the week.

Kicker Cairo Santos was also questionable. He was limited on Wednesday and a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Losing Kmet is a big blow, considering he has played 77% of the offensive snaps. That portends a larger role for first-round pick Colston Loveland, who already plays a ton, but should be heavily featured as a receiver and run blocker in this one.

The Bears are banged up at cornerback. They planned to feature Jaylon Johnson, Gordon and Stevenson at the position this season. None of those guys will play, with Nahshon Wright, Nick McCloud and Josh Blackwell as likely replacements.

[READ: Bears practice report: Why Colston Loveland could play huge role vs. Ravens]

Also, running back Roschon Johnson (back) and offensive tackle Braxton Jones (knee) were also ruled out.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett did not receive a designation and will play for the first time since Week 2, a big lift to the interior line.

Here’s the full Bears injury report: