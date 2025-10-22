Bears practice report: Why Colston Loveland could play huge role vs. Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Colston Loveland had three catches for 34 yards on four targets in the Bears’ 26-14 victory over New Orleans.

The stat line won’t wow you. It’s more likely a disappointment for Bears fans expecting a lot from the No. 10 overall draft pick. If you look a little closer, though, he had a significant impact on the outcome.

Quarterback Caleb Williams went to him on fourth-and-3 with two minutes left, converting on an 8-yard strike that essentially sealed victory. Williams went to him on third down, in the red zone to create a first-and-goal situation.

And, when the Bears were close to the goal line late in the game, Loveland came in motion and sealed the lane for Kyle Monangai’s 1-yard TD run. He also pancaked Carl Granderson so aggressively (and effectively) earlier that it pissed the Saints veteran off.

His early stats have been ho-hum, maybe underwhelming, but the Bears are confident Loveland’s figuring it out.

“I’m pleased with how Colston’s playing and I know that the production — call it six games into it — isn’t what any of us maybe look for from a numbers perspective,” head coach Ben Johnson said in a Wednesday press conference, “but he’s impacting games in a very positive fashion for us and he’s a reason why our offense is going to continue to get better.”

His impact might grow on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Cole Kmet is dealing with a back injury that seems likely to keep him out of the game. That would mean Loveland’s snaps and responsibilities increase in an important contest.

The Michigan product believes he is ready for it. He’s also not sweating the stats, simply trying to grow and build trust with Williams and Johnson.

“I want to be the guy they can call on in any moment,” Loveland said. “If my number’s called, I’ve got to be ready to attack the opportunity and make the most of it. And I feel like I did so a couple times throughout the year. But like I said, I’ve got to continue to keep working, keep building that trust from the coaches and from my teammates to be put in more opportunities.”

Tight ends have approached 100 receiving yards three times this early season against the Ravens, so there could be opportunities for Loveland to create chunk yardage in the middle of the field.

Trust will help him get those chances, and that’s being built with Williams.

“He’s a smart guy, a tough football player,” Williams said. “I think we’ve all been able to see that from his days at Michigan to here. You know, the safety blanket of a receiver when he’s running routes and things like that, that’s how it feels when he’s back there.

“We’ve had back-to-back games in big moments where the ball has gone to him. So, I think that’s just kudos to the type of player he is, how smart he is, how good of an athlete he is, and obviously, he’s been trying to get on the same page with me and I think that’s going to just keep growing years with our years here together.

Bears getting ready for Lamar

Ben Johnson said Wednesday morning that the Bears are preparing for superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson to play in Week 8. Then, just a few minutes later, Jackson practiced for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury on Sept 28.

He was officially limited on the Ravens’ participation report, though it remains unclear if Jackson will be ready to play in Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium.

“We’ll approach it that he’s starting for them,” Johnson said. “That’s our starting point.”

The Ravens have struggled through a 1-5 record, but Jackson’s presence changes everything. His participation levels will be something to monitor throughout the practice week, though it’s smart to prepare for him to play. If he can’t go, the Ravens will play either Cooper Rush or Tyler Huntley.

Johnson said that the Week 7 win was the Bears’ most physical game to date. They were hitting hard. The Saints were, too.

That was clear watching open portions of Wednesday’s padded practice, where the Bears were missing several big names. Kmet (back) and top cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) were not at practice, which was no shock after Johnson considered them possibly week-to-week following injuries in the Saints game.

In addition, running back D’Andre Swift (groin), receiver DJ Moore (hip) and backup running back/special teams contributor Roschon Johnson (back) didn’t participate due to injury. Swift and Moore would represent huge losses, though they could just be managing injuries.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was limited but is trending towards a return to play. Kicker Cairo Santos was also limited, creating a possibility that Jake Moody kicks for a third straight game.

Here’s the full Bears participation report:

Sights and sounds

Ben Johnson said it felt like football weather on Wednesday, but it might’ve been even colder than that. The “real feel” temperatures dipped into the 30s around practice time in pads. Here are some photos and video from this Bears session.