Bears mailbag: Is Jake Moody putting real pressure on Cairo Santos?

There’s some concern about the Bears even though they’re 4-2 and have won four straight. Winning is hard in this league, and a team with the Bears’ recent track record shouldn’t be concerned over style points. Neither should their fans.

Yeah, the Saints aren’t good. Yes, the game should’ve been over at halftime. But, as head coach Ben Johnson said, the Bears “weathered the storm” and emerged with a multiple-score victory.

The run defense was solid, and the rushing attack was excellent. Quarterback Caleb Williams wasn’t great and made some turnovers he normally doesn’t. There’s also the Jake Moody-ness of it all that we’ll tackle in this week’s edition of Bair Mail.

Let’s get right to it:

Ryan Matthewson from Chicago

At what point do we seriously consider Jake Moody as a permanent option? I think we’re there already.

Bair: I’m not there with you, Ryan. Ben Johnson continues to state that Cairo Santos will be the Bears’ kicker when he’s healthy again. I get that Jake Moody has performed well, connecting on 8-of-9 field goal tries, including the game-winner versus Washington in Week 6.

Cairo Santos has such a long track record of success, especially kicking at Soldier Field — that’s impossible to ignore. So is Moody’s track record of inaccuracy with the 49ers before they waived him.

A two-game sample size isn’t going to change my mind on that. Moody has great skill. The 49ers wouldn’t have made him a third-round pick otherwise. The Bears were smart to take a flier on Moody, and that has paid dividends.

Overall, this sounds like a good problem to be decided at the end of the year, after watching Moody work for a longer stretch. He’s under contract through 2028, but it’s a deal easy to get out of.

We’ll see if Santos’ injury issues continue into the next week, which could create an issue with the best-case scenario above. A player can only be a practice squad elevation three times, and Moody has one left. After that, the Bears would have to add him to the 53-man roster – can’t see the Bears keeping two kickers – to have him play. Good work by Moody could also mean another team tries to sign him. Then the Bears would have to make a tough decision.

GhostTomahawk from Roseville, Ill.

Concerns over Caleb Williams’ passing game? He’s a below-average passer with a good arm and above-average mobility. The only reason this team is 4-2 and not 0-6 is poor competition, coupled with blocked field goals and defensive takeaways. Williams isn’t winning games.

Bair: I have tons of questions for this week’s mailbag. About 85% of them were about Caleb Williams. Only one was positive. I chose this one because it’s the closest to characterizing what everyone was feeling.

Lots of Bears fans are down on Williams after the Saints game, where he admitted to having a bad day at the office. I agree with Ghost that Williams has above-average mobility. I would say he has top-tier arm talent.

He reverted to old habits on Sunday when not going through progressions, not setting his feet properly to make accurate throws. Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle often says that feet and eyes must match to make good decisions and good throws.

The issues we’re talking about are not physical. They’re technical and correctable for a Bears coaching staff that, I think, we can all agree is excellent. Williams has shown flashes of excellent play and has made some throws only a few can make. There’s proof of concept here, and I believe it’s way too early in the Johnson/Williams partnership to be so down on the quarterback.

Johnson has Williams working on the right things. As he often says, progression is not linear. He will have bad games. He will also engineer fourth-quarter comebacks. More patience is required here, in my opinion.

Giovanni Gueli from Temecula, Calif.

How do you think Dennis Allen will incorporate Austin Booker into the defense? Will he be a rotational piece, a 3rd down guy, or something else? Also, do you believe that Luther Burden should be returning kicks with his explosive ability?

Bair: It was a bit surprising that Austin Booker wasn’t activated off injured reserve and running back Travis Homer was versus the Saints. I spoke to Booker two weeks back and he said he was in shape and ready to go when called upon, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Here’s what Johnson said about that: “More than anything, I think we felt completely good about the guys we had up. I think he is progressing along nicely and I think he’s going to be able to help us.”

I would bet he gets the call-up before Sunday’s game versus the Ravens, though, cause his 21-day practice window is almost up. Now to your question: I’d bet he’ll be a rotational guy in obvious passing downs, though he could get some first-unit reps over Dayo Odeyingbo in those situations, with the veteran not producing much there. They like Shemar Turner at the end to help bolster the run defense, and I don’t think that changes.

Regarding Luther Burden, he has been returning kicks in each game, save the last one. That’ll be a question for special teams coordinator Richard Hightower on Thursday.

