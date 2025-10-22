Five key numbers behind Bears’ amazing four-game winning streak

After starting the season 0-2, head coach Ben Johnson didn’t think the Bears were playing or practicing up to their standards.



“I think our practice habits are yet to reflect a championship-caliber team,” Johnson said.

Since then, Chicago has won four consecutive games, their longest streak in a single season since 2018.

Here are five stats that showcase what they’ve been doing well over the last month.

Protecting the quarterback

Caleb Williams was sacked a franchise record 68 times during his rookie season.

After the first two weeks of this season, he was on pace to be sacked 51 times.

During the Bears’ four-game winning streak, Williams has been sacked only five times, tied for the third fewest in the NFL over that span.

Spice Adams and Peanut Tillman commended the Bears’ offensive line play on “Bears Den”.

“How about our offensive line? … that's what you want late in December."@peanuttillman and @spiceadams break down the Bears’ O-line on Bears Den! — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 21, 2025

21 and over

The Bears are the only team in the NFL to score 21 or more points in each of their games this season.



What’s better is that during their four-game winning streak, they’ve averaged 26.8 PPG, 9th in the NFL.

During this stretch, they’ve scored 31, 26, 25 and 25 points. Most importantly, they’ve only turned the ball over twice in their last four games.

With 23 points so far today, the Bears are the only team to score 21+ points in every game this season. pic.twitter.com/vkEzuMJJXR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 19, 2025

Defense dominates

The Bears allowed 52 points to the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

That’s the most points allowed by a team this season, and the most points allowed in a loss in over a decade.

Since that game, the Bears are looking more like the ‘Monsters of the Midway’. They’ve allowed only 19.0 points per game, which ranks 7th best in the NFL over that stretch.

While they haven’t been getting to the quarterback at a top-10 rate during their winning streak (9.0 sacks – T-17th), they’ve been getting off the field on 3rd down.

Opponents are converting on 3rd down only 29.7% of the time against the Bears over their last four games, ranking 4th in the NFL.

“We wanna be fierce. Every play out there we want to make a killer play … we can be as dangerous as we want.”



Kyler Gordon on the Bears’ defense 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g42QexKKHB — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 19, 2025

Takeaways, not turnovers

This Bears defense isn’t forcing turnovers; they’re creating takeaways.

Since the start of Week 3, the Bears are the only team with double-digit takeaways, with 15 of them.

“Just the mindset, the guys that we got on the unit, the coaches that we got, so everybody has that mindset to take the ball away,” Gervon Dexter Sr. told Marquee Sports Network.

The Bears have turned those takeaways into points, leading the league with 43 points off those takeaways during this span.

The Bears have 15 takeaways over their last four games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sXt75yR7iQ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 19, 2025

Swift cuts loose

D’Andre Swift and the Bears running game struggled to begin the season.

In his first four games this season, Swift was averaging just 3.34 yards per carry, and the most he had rushed for in a game was 63 yards.

Then came the bye, where Ben Johnson emphasized getting the run game going.

“I take it personally, because I actually spend more time on the run game than I do on the passing game,” Ben Johnson said during the bye week.

When they squared off against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, the running game was working.

Swift rushed for 108 yards (7.71 yards per carry), and the Bears as a team ran for 145 yards.

That carried over into Sunday’s game against the Saints, where both Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai ran for 80+ yards and a touchdown. Those two averaged 6.41 yards per carry as the Bears ran for 222 yards against New Orleans.

The Bears are averaging 130.8 rushing yards per game during their winning streak and 183.5 rushing yards per game over the last two weeks.

The Bears rushed for a season-high 222 yards 🌪️



Coach Wannstedt likes how Ben Johnson and the Bears' running game have matured. pic.twitter.com/1Fd0bXeZwR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 19, 2025

Swift could be the first Bears running back with three consecutive 100-yard games this Sunday since Matt Forte in 2013 this weekend.