Bears practice report: What Ben Johnson, others are doing to fix run game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears run game isn’t right. That fact drives head coach Ben Johnson crazy.

The team’s offensive play caller and play designer spends a disproportionate amount of time on that facet of his scheme. Rushing efficiency is its bedrock.

The Bears ground game is anything but that. They’re averaging 3.8 yards per carry overall. Primary backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are averaging 3.4 yards per carry with a combined minus-41 rushing yards over expectation.

Seeing the rushing attack scuffle like that is a problem. Johnson has vowed to fi it.

“I take it personally, because I actually spend more time on the run game than I do on the passing game,” Johnson said. “And not only trying to create explosives in the running game but being sound and take a lot of pride in our execution of the fundamentals.”

Johnson sees issues with the blocking up front and the operation overall. Those involved in the rushing attack continue to grind away at it and fix problems as they arise.

After some intense study, it’s not a matter of talent. It’s execution. And there’s a complication.

“It’s certainly no one thing,” center Drew Dalman said in an interview with Marquee Sports Network. “That would be a much easier fix, if it were just one issue and we could work on that. There are many facets to the run game, and we need to be 10 percent better at all of them. That’s a closer summation of the issue.

“It’s something like, we come in looking to get better at everything every day. The run game is certainly something that needs our focus.”

[READ: Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels: QBs will play huge part in Bears clash with Commanders]

Dalman has done a deep dive into this issue, using a critical eye to figure out ways to improve the entire operation. He is looking inward first, believing improved offensive line play can be a solution.

“As an offensive line, we need to do a better job creating removal, playing with more consistent technique, playing in a way that’s cohesive and responding to what the defense is doing,” he said. “That’s how I view it. What can we do better?”

Johnson talked a lot about run fits, about well executed combination blocks and improved timing overall in the run game. There are examples of solid execution and proof that the system works and the talent’s here to run the ball well. There’s an inconsistency within the run game that needs to get fixed.

“When we went back and looked at it, it comes down to fundamental execution, being detailed, being on point with the declaration of our assignments,” offensive line coach Dan Roushar said. “I think the big thing, as we looked at it, is that when we saw good things, that’s how you should do it consistently. When we’re not doing it that way, there are a lot of different reasons for it. It all comes back to detail and the fundamentals.”

Johnson has praised Swift’s rushing style and its physicality, believing it works well within the scheme, despite some lackluster returns to this point. Swift is choosing to channel his frustration into extra work in the classroom, trying to identify why things aren’t going well.

One fault can destroy a run and make it inefficient, which is a sticking point for those operating it. A move to Theo Benedet at left tackle should help the rushing operation overall, but it’s no quick fix.

The Bears have discovered that there isn’t one. It’s about reps and chemistry and working well together. That should improve over time, especially with Johnson devoting significant time to getting the run game right.

“Everybody on offense must improve their level of play,” Dalman said. “Everyone plays a part in the run game, so it’s tough to say that it’s one group or person. We can always help ourselves out by playing more consistent technique, effort and execution.”

[READ: How Kyler Gordon’s return impacts Bears defense]

Austin Booker will provide a spark

Edge rusher Austin Booker was stuck on injured reserve the first four weeks dealing with a knee injury suffered in the preseason. He wasn’t able to build off an excellent training camp where he was consistently getting after the quarterback, and he was stuck watching as the pass rush struggled to get sacks.

The second-year pro was committed to proper rehab and was ready when the Bears were allowed to open his practice window. Booker said Friday that he doesn’t need an extended ramp-up period. He’s ready to play significant snaps on Monday night against Washington, if coaches give him a jersey.

“I’ve seen signs,” defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said, “that say he can impact the game in particular from a pass rush standpoint.”

Booker said he can pick up where he left off this summer, when he was regularly collecting sacks in the preseason. He’s fully healthy again and is set on proving he’s ready to go as soon as this week. If he’s unleashed against the Commanders, he could have a positive impact on a pass rusher that has been lackluster to this point.

“I have complete confidence in myself and my ability to be a run stopper or to get after the quarterback,” Booker said. “I truly believe I can make a positive impact on this defense and give us a spark.”

[READ: How Tyrique Stevenson has grown since Hail Mary mistake in Washington]

Participation report

Several important Bears players were working in Friday’s non-padded practice, including safety Jaquan Brisker (quadriceps), running back Kyle Monangai (thigh) and right tackle Darnell Wright (elbow). All three of those guys were list as non-participants on a Thursday practice estimation.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett remains out with a knee injury, as he has been all week. Wright, defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and tight end Colston Loveland (hip) were considered limited.

Kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh) wasn’t out working with the specialists during open portions of the workout, as practice squad kicker Jake Moody was in his place. Santos was listed as a full participant, though.

Here’s the full participation report: