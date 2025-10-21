The Bears are riding high after their fourth straight victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday on the lakefront.

As Ben Johnson and Co. improved to 4-2 on the regular season, former Bears Anthony “Spice” Adams and Charles “Peanut” Tillman shared their thoughts on how the defense performed on the latest episode of “Bears Den.”

“It looked like us,” Adams and Tillman said following the Bears’ Week 7 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

As Tillman mentioned, he saw a defense that was on the prowl, looking for sacks and takeaways.

“The best thing about that is those cats were having fun and they were hunting. They truly were hunting. They hunted some Saints and they ate well,” Tillman said.

Adams and Tillman played together for four seasons from 2007-2011. During that span, playing with Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, Tommie Harris, Alex Brown and others on the defensive side of the football brought an intensity to the Windy City.

Following Week 7 of the NFL season, the Bears lead the NFL with 16 takeaways, which includes 11 interceptions and five fumbles. The Bears recorded four takeaways, including interceptions from Nahshon Wright, Tremaine Edmunds and Kevin Byard III. There was also a strip sack from Montez Sweat where fellow defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. recovered the fumble from Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Byard leads the team with four interceptions, which is the most in the team’s first 6 games since Tim Jennings in 2012.

Following the 26-14 win, Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was given a game ball in the locker room after the defensive performance. His speech in the locker room toward the players had everyone fired up at Soldier Field.

“Sometimes the good lord just has a freaking plan for you that you don’t know about. Sometimes you ain’t good enough for somewhere else. That’s perfectly fine. I love being here. I love being with this group of guys. You guys worked your damn —– off. But four ain’t enough, four ain’t enough, moving on to the next one. Let’s go get that next one,” Allen said.

As Adams discussed the locker room speech from Allen, there was something particular he noticed in the video form the Bears locker room.

“You see who was in the front? Everybody who had an interception or a sack. Everybody was just celebrating with him because they know Dennis Allen was preaching,” Adams said.

While Allen provided a “defensive congregation” as Tillman alluded to, the Bears defense hopes to continue their trend of taking the ball away from the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 as they head into a hostile environment in Baltimore.