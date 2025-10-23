LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Kyle Monangai took the handoff and angled to his right, through the path his offensive linemen created. The rookie slashed his way through the second level for a 24-yard gain late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game versus the Saints.

D’Andre Swift was right there with him. The veteran running back was running down the sideline in support of his young teammate, someone he’s pairing with to ignite the Bears rushing attack.

Swift and Monangai did that well against the Saints. Swift had 124 yards and a touchdown. Monangai had 81 yards and his first professional TD. The carry split was 19-13, with Swift earning the lion’s share.

[Bears film breakdown: Drew Dalman analyzes his unique block from Bears’ Week 7 win]

Swift will remain the feature back, but Monangai is establishing himself and bringing a different element to the rushing attack.

“Dre is a ‘big play at any moment’ type of guy and I think you get the ball in his hands, he has that ability to make those big plays happen out of anything,” Monangai said. “I think we complement each other well with the way we run. Different running styles, of course, but I think we complement each other well.”

Swift is shiftier, someone who can make plays in space. Monangai’s more of a thumper, a one-cut-and-go type who wants to run through you.

They’ve got similar personality types, as even-keeled, relatively quiet types who take their work seriously. Early rushing struggles hit both guys hard, but they grinded through it and have sound rushing efficiency that looks sustainable.

Monangai credits Swift for helping with his emergence. They bonded quickly as East Coast guys – Swift is from Philadelphia; Monangai is from New Jersey – with some shared experiences from the area.

[READ: Bears practice report: Why Colston Loveland could play huge role vs. Ravens]

“Since I stepped in the building, I learned a lot from him, just a guy that’s done it,” the seventh-round rookie said in a press conference. “And, you know, just talking — learning about what it’s like to be a pro in this league at this position for so long. He’s been doing it for a lot of years. So, this is the day in and day out, the work ethic, taking care of your body, you know, what it means to be a pro.”

They’ll need to continue running smart, behind a line that’s blocking better and better, on Sunday against the host Baltimore Ravens. Running well is mandatory for scoring points and limiting possessions for a Ravens attack that’s explosive as heck.

That’s possible after the last couple weeks, where the run game looks like it’s supposed to look.

“We’re physical on the perimeter, the tight ends are blocking well, and our O-line is in concert,” offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. “They’re communicating well, and obviously that’s showing up in the backs. I think the three backs (Roschon Johson had one carry) – ran very hard, and they’ve done a good job of kind of bringing to life the things that we’ve been really preaching ad nauseum since the beginning of the season and since we got here.”

Santos maintains perspective

Bears kicker Cairo Santos has been dealing with a thigh issue that has kept him out the last two games. Not ideal for a team captain who wants to make every kick. He considered playing through it, managing the issue as it heals over time, but chose patience instead.

It was the right thing to do, considering the team had a capable backup in Jake Moody on the practice squad. Moody has made 8-of-9 field goals in two straight wins, so the Bears didn’t struggle due to Santos’ injury.

“This was easier because of the transparency I got from trainers (special teams coordinator Richard Hightower and head coach Ben Johnson),” Santos said. “The best thing for me would be the best thing for the team. If I missed one or two game but was healthy the rest of the season that would be better for the team than me trying to push it the last couple weeks and possibly re-injure it and end up on IR. Having their support throughout this helped me make the right decision, knowing the team is benefitting from that decision as well.”

Lamar Jackson practices (again)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced for a second straight day on Thursday, a sign that he’s trending towards an appearance in Sunday’s game against the Bears. Baltimore officially listed him as a limited participant on their practice report. Jackson would change the math if he were to play for the first time since injuring his hamstring on Sept. 28.

He just started practicing this week, but offers an obvious and significant upgrade over backups Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley.

The Bears are dealing with several injuries to key players, including some new guys who showed up on Thursday’s participation report.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (ankle) and slot cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin/calf) were limited after not being listed with an injury the day before. That could suggest an injury sustained in practice, which would change the outlook on their status. Or it could be a minor issue that has no bearing on their availability.

Tight end Cole Kmet (back) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) continue to miss time with injuries suffered Sunday against the Saints.

The Bears got better news on receiver DJ Moore (hip) and running back D’Andre Swift (groin), who returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s work.

Here’s the full Bears participation report: