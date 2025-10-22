Drew Dalman analyzes his unique block from Bears’ Week 7 win

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — In Ben Johnson’s offense, the Bears’ head coach asks a lot from his offensive linemen, especially the center position. That’s why one of the first moves the organization made in free agency was to sign Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract with $28 million guaranteed.

After the first six games of Dalman’s Bears career, it appears the organization made the right choice with their investment. According to Pro Football Focus, Dalman has given up just one sack and 12 total quarterback pressures in 394 offensive snaps. His 78.0 run blocking grade is the eighth-highest among all centers.

“Drew’s getting more comfortable in this system,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “You know, there’s a lot we put on our centers’ plates from a mental standpoint to make sure that we’re targeted correctly, and that he’s doing a great job with that.”

[READ: Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman among four Bears in Pro Football Hall voting]

In the Bears’ last two victories against the New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders, Dalman has played a key role in helping open up run lanes for running backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Against the Commanders, the Bears finished with 145 total rushing yards and exceeded that mark the following game with 222 rushing yards in the win over the Saints.

Johnson has asked Dalman to utilize his ability to move in space in the run and pass game. The past two weeks, Dalman has used his athleticism to execute a “whirly-bird block.” The reason for this type of block is to sell the zone run concept to the right and then have Dalman turn around to block the backside defender, which allows Caleb Williams to have more time to find his receivers downfield.

Drew Dalman with a properly executed whirly bird block. pic.twitter.com/ZY27tpCc5J — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 21, 2025

The two times Dalman has executed the whirly-bird block, Luther Burden has made receptions for 22 and 37 yards. Johnson has highlighted Dalman’s unique skill set and will likely continue to do so as the 2025 NFL season progresses.

Welcome to the film room, Bears center Drew Dalman.



This is just a snippet of my conversation with Dalman. Make sure to check out the full video and article that will be on @WatchMarquee. pic.twitter.com/ekJzsJKNWl — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 22, 2025

To get more insight into this type of block and what it takes to execute it, check out the full breakdown on the Marquee Sports Network app.