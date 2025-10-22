Four former Chicago Bears are moving one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman, Olin Kreutz, Ruben Brown and Greg Olsen were among the 52 Modern-Era players to advance in the voting process for the 2026 class, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Per the release, “Each member of the Modern-Era Players Screening Committee, an entity created a year ago to make the first reductions from the original list of nominees, cast a ballot for 50 individuals whom they believe should be considered for election. This year’s roster of nominees included 128 names — 77 offensive players, 42 defensive players and nine special teams players.

“Under Hall of Fame bylaws, ties for the 50th position also remain eligible for the Class of 2026.”

Tillman was the Bears’ second-round draft pick (No. 35 overall) out of the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in 2003 and is widely recognized as one of the franchise’s greatest defensive players.

A member of the Bears’ defensive back unit from 2003 to 2014, he was a two-time Pro Bowler during his 13-year career and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012, as recognized by five separate publications.

Tillman’s 36 interceptions in a Bears uniform are the third-most in franchise history since at least 1940. His 38 total interceptions — the final two coming in his one season with the Carolina Panthers in 2015 — are the sixth-most among those who played in his time period. His 42 forced fumbles are the second-most in his playing era. His 790 solo tackles rank him 37th on the NFL leaderboard since 1994.

Five months after playing in Super Bowl 50 with Carolina, Tillman signed a one-day contract with the Bears and announced his retirement from football on July 18, 2016.

Kreutz was the Bears’ center from 1998 to 2010. He played the final year of his 14-year NFL career with the New Orleans Saints in 2011. With Chicago, he was a six-time Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2006 and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-2000s team.

Brown signed with Chicago in 2004 after his release from the Buffalo Bills. He started all 16 games for the Bears at left guard in 2006 en route to the team’s Super Bowl XLI appearance and was selected to his ninth career Pro Bowl that season.

Olsen was drafted by the Bears in 2007 and played four seasons with the team before being traded to Carolina in 2011. With Carolina, Olsen was selected to three Pro Bowls as a tight end and retired from the NFL in 2020.

Tillman, Kreutz, Brown and Olsen now move to the Hall of Fame’s full Selection Committee. The 20 finalists will be announced ahead of Super Bowl LX this coming February, and those selected will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, next August.