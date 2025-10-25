Kyle Monangai among five players to watch in Bears vs Ravens NFL Week 8 game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens have gone in completely different directions since their Week 2 matchups on Sept. 14. On that day, the Bears were blown out by the Detroit Lions, 52-21. But that was the last time Chicago lost. Ben Johnson’s team has secured four straight victories to give the Bears a 4-2 record.

John Harbaugh’s Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns, 41-17, in Week 2, but have since lost their next four games and are currently at the bottom of the AFC North at 1-5. Lamar Jackson has missed Baltimore’s last two games because of a hamstring injury, but returned to practice this week for the first time since Week 4 and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Despite the Bears’ winning streak, the Ravens are favored by -7.5, according to ESPN. Jackson’s potential return from injury must have something to do with that line. Regardless of who ends up under center for the Ravens, the Bears have been preparing as if Jackson will be starting.

The Bears and Ravens have played seven times since 1998, and Chicago leads the all-time series 4-3.

Here are the top five players to watch in this Sunday afternoon matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.

Andrew Billings

Anytime an opposing team faces the Ravens, Derrick Henry must be at the top of the list of players to stop. Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings will be a part of a complete defensive effort to help stop the 6-foot-2, 252-pound running back. Billings should see an uptick in snaps this week.

In Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, who were leading the NFL in rushing at the time, Billings played a season-high 39 snaps. It wouldn’t be surprising if Billings ended with a higher amount of snaps this week.

When it comes to tackling Henry, the 6-foot-1, 340-pound defensive tackle shared how to get that monstrous task done.

“I mean, mostly get off your blocks and put all your body into it,” Billings told Marquee Sports.

Kyle Monangai

The Bears’ rookie running back had his most productive game of his young career last week in the 26-14 victory over the Saints. Kyle Monangai finished with a career high 13 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 13 yards, including a 7-yard reception on second-and-4 after Mongangai broke through a tackle to pick up the first down.

With D’Andre Swift questionable for Sunday’s game because of a groin injury, Mongangi will have to make the most of his opportunities. Through his first six games, the former seventh-round draft pick out of Rutgers has run the ball with physicality, and he will have to bring that violent nature against the Ravens.

Caleb Williams

Realistically, the Bears’ quarterback can be featured each week as one of the top five players to watch. But this week is especially important for Caleb Williams. Against the Commanders and Saints, Williams had several plays in each game that he would like to have back. A down performance against the Ravens, especially with Jackson on the field, could easily break the Bears’ four-game winning streak.

Williams must prove he can throw accurately from the pocket and, when he gets opportunities, to extend plays on the run. This feels like a game that will be decided by whichever quarterback can make more big-time plays. Jackson has done that consistently throughout his career, but Williams just needs to outplay Jackson this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Sounds easy enough, right?

Kyle Hamilton

When it comes to impactful playmakers, Kyle Hamilton is as good as it gets at the safety position. In five games played this season, Hamilton has four total pressures and has allowed just eight receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, he has taken snaps all over the field: DL (28), Box (103), FS (139) and Slot (64).

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound safety plays physical against the run, but also has the speed and movement skills to cover plenty of range at the backend of the defense. Johnson understands the challenge he presents to an entire offense.

“Yeah, no, he’s a problem,” Johnson said. “He’s a problem and they’re moving him around. He played a little bit more nickel last week against LA, so they’re finding the right home for him. But you look, all those guys on the back end are really talented athletes.”

Lamar Jackson

It would be shocking if Jackson isn’t starting for the Ravens on Sunday. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the last two games.

Before Jackson exited the Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter, the Ravens’ quarterback was putting together another impressive season. Jackson completed 68 of 95 passes for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns to just one interception. He also added 166 rushing yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.

The Bears have faced some good quarterbacks this season in Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott and Jared Goff, but Jackson presents a completely different problem, even if his hamstring isn’t 100% healthy.