Bears legend Charles Tillman believes Ben Johnson has ‘it factor’

When Charles “Peanut” Tillman speaks, Bears fans tend to listen.

Tillman, named one of the 100 greatest Bears in 2019, voiced his support for first year Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the latest episode of “Bears Den,” touting Johnson’s ability to create a new, winning culture in Chicago.

“The culture is changing,” Tillman said on “Bears Den.” “What really makes me believe that, Caleb mentioned something last night when he was at the podium, he said, ‘this team loves each other. I’m super blessed and happy and excited to wake up every day and be coached by Ben Johnson.’ All the players on that team will run through a brick wall for Coach Johnson.”

Johnson, in his first year at the helm of the Bears, has guided Chicago (3-2) to a three-game winning streak, stealing road wins at Las Vegas and Washington and blowing out Dallas at home.

Tillman believes that the winning streak is a sign of things to come for the Bears because Johnson has that “it factor.”

“The one time I met him, I felt he had that ‘it factor,’” Tillman said. “I really think he has that, and it’s infectious amongst his players and his coaches. And I think that is something we haven’t had in a while, and that’s a beautiful thing to see.”

Johnson also knows something about changing the culture of an organization, serving as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator under Dan Campbell in Detroit, as the Lions went from 3-13 in 2021 to 15-2 in 2024.

His “Bears Den” cohost Anthony “Spice” Adams added that Bears fans need something to believe in.

“I’m excited. The city of Chicago needs something to believe in, a team to believe in,” Adams said. “When you get 50 or more people together who really believe in one common goal, special things start to happen.”

Bears fans will be hoping that the current three game win streak under Johnson is the start of something special happening in the Windy City.