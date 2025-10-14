NFL games are typically decided by a few key plays throughout a game.

It could be anything from an explosive touchdown pass, to a costly turnover or a penalty that kills a promising drive. Those types of plays happen consistently every week and usually dictate who ends up winning or losing.

In the Chicago Bears’ 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football at Northwest Stadium, there were several plays that helped decide the outcome in the primetime matchup between the two NFC opponents.

In the fourth quarter alone, the Bears and Commanders combined for seven total drives. There was a blocked kick, touchdowns, punts, a turnover and a game-winning field goal.

Here are the top plays that propelled the Bears to their third-straight victory.

Brisker’s Interception

Entering the Week 6 matchup against the Commanders, the Bears’ defense had created four turnovers in each of the team’s last two wins against the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Commanders turned the ball over three times (one interception and two fumbles) in the loss against the Bears. Jaquan Brisker created the first turnover of the night.

PICK!



Jaquan Brisker picks off Jayden Daniels 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kk0Ppsxw5H — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 14, 2025

After the Bears scored a field goal on their opening drive, the Commanders started to put together one of their own. And quarterback Jayden Daniels was threatening to score the first touchdown of the night. Following a 5-yard pickup on first down, the Commanders faced a second-and-5 at Chicago’s 21-yard line. Brisker lined up to the strong side of the field on the defense’s right. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel motioned from right to left and immediately turned up field to run a seam route.

Daniels fired the ball in Samuel’s direction, thinking he had a wide open touchdown, but Brisker undercut the route, intercepted Daniels and returned the ball back 32 yards. The turnover kept the Commanders from scoring and turned into a Jake Moody field goal.

Explosive Touchdown

D’Andre Swift had himself a night against the Commanders. The Bears’ running back finished as the leading rusher (108 yards) and receiver (67 yards) in the game and scored a touchdown. His 108-yard performance is Swift’s second-highest rushing performance since joining the Bears. In the matchup against Washington last season, Swift ran for 129 yards and a score.

[READ: Stock up, stock down after Bears’ win over Commanders]

Johnson has described Swift in the past as someone who can become a spark for the offense. That’s exactly what the 5-foot-8, 204-pound running back was on his 55-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Swift lined up to Caleb Williams‘ left on third-and-4 and leaked out for a route in the flat as the play clock expired. Williams delivered the ball just past the first down marker, and then Swift made a play.

The Bears’ running back slightly hesitated, which froze safety Quan Martin. Swift ran through an arm tackle and accelerated down the left sideline, outrunning cornerback Marshon Lattimore for the score.

D'ANDRE SWIFT, 55-YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🐻 pic.twitter.com/VZDGQYDHN9 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 14, 2025

After the game, Swift praised Williams for getting him the ball early in the play, which allowed the running back to make his move.

D'Andre Swift credits Caleb Williams for getting him the ball early in his route on the 55-yard touchdown. pic.twitter.com/AAzkV0Ep7p — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 14, 2025

On the Bears’ previous four offensive possessions, Chicago failed to reach the end zone. Swift provided the offense with the explosive play it needed to close the gap to a two-point game in the fourth quarter.

Bring The Heat

Following Swift’s much-needed touchdown reception, the Bears still needed to a stop on defense to have an opportunity to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Bears’ defense forced the Commanders to a third-and-4 and brought pressure on Daniels. The Commanders’ quarterback threw a pass intended for tight end Zach Ertz, but the ball fell incomplete. However, Brisker was penalized for a roughing the passer penalty, which extended the drive.

After the penalty, though, the Commanders gained zero yards on the next three plays, but the one to dissect is the third-and-10 play that ended with a Daniels throwaway.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had seven players lined up on the line of scrimmage, with Brisker and Montez Sweat on the edges. Post snap, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards dropped into coverage. Defensive linemen Dayo Odeyingbo and Dominic Robinson ran a stunt, which allowed Odeyingbo to get inside pressure through the B gap. Daniels was forced to role to his right and Sweat was there to force the incomplete pass.

When the defense needed to make a stop, here is what Dennis Allen schemed up. Seven players on the line of scrimmage. The LBs drop into coverage. Nice stunt by Dayo Odeyingbo and Dominic Robinson, and Montez Sweat applies pressure to force an incomplete pass on third-and-10. pic.twitter.com/cwfQnrtEnK — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 14, 2025

Instead of the Commanders potentially extending their 24-22 lead, they punted. The defense needed to show up on the series and Allen’s unit didn’t disappoint. The Bears did go three-and-out on the next possession, but Daniels’ fumble on the following drive set up the game-winning field goal.

Submit your questions below for inclusion in the next Bears mailbag!!