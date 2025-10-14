Five Bears players whose stock went up or down in NFL Week 6 win vs Commanders

The last two times the Bears and Washington Commanders have played each other, they’ve created must-see TV.

Washington won on the most improbable play in football last year, with Jayden Daniels’ last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass to Noah Brown. One year later, the Bears went back to Northwest Stadium, and kicker Jake Moody booted the game-winning field goal as time expired to extend the Bears’ win streak to three games.

The Commanders committed three turnovers, and the Bears capitalized on the last one — a Daniels fumble — for the game-deciding points in a 25-24 win.

Here are the five Bears players who raised and lowered their stock in a game that featured plenty of swings.

The Week 5 bye allowed the Bears to figure out how to address their slumping run game, and adjustments, along with Theo Benedet starting at left tackle, helped unlock Swift.

Swift finished the first half with seven carries for 54 yards, and ended with 14 runs for 108 yards — easily his best game of the 2025 season.

Swift also came up clutch with a 55-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter, avoiding an ankle tackle along the left sideline and running upfield for a much-needed Bears score.

D'ANDRE SWIFT, 55-YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🐻 pic.twitter.com/VZDGQYDHN9 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 14, 2025

It would be unfair not to shout out the Bears’ offensive line for the lanes they created throughout the game. Something as simple as taking the right angles on blocks gave Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai clear lanes to run.

Stock up: Jake Moody

Four hours before the Bears and the Commanders were set to kick off, Moody was elevated from Chicago’s practice squad to the active roster to take injured Cairo Santos’ place.

Moody tested his leg early in the game, converting a 47-yard field goal on the Bears’ first possession. Moody made a 48-yard field goal on the next possession, and at the start of the third quarter, he hit a 41-yarder.

The veteran kicker did have his fourth field-goal attempt blocked. The Commanders had good penetration on the interior, and Moody put a low trajectory on his kick.

However, Moody received one final opportunity to give the Bears the win, and he drilled a 38-yard field goal to seal it.

JAKE. MOODY.



38-yard field goal to win it for the Bears!pic.twitter.com/7tMDIWCcC1 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 14, 2025

Stock down: Jaquan Brisker

The Bears safety started the game with a big play, intercepting a Daniels pass at the 2-yard line on the Commanders’ first possession. Brisker now has four career interceptions, with three of them on “Monday Night Football.”

PICK!



Jaquan Brisker picks off Jayden Daniels 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kk0Ppsxw5H — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 14, 2025

However, the night gradually grew worse for the fourth-year pro. He was in coverage on the Daniels-to-Zach Ertz TD pass that gave the Commanders a 24-16 lead in the fourth quarter.

Perfect start to the quarter



📺 #CHIvsWAS ABC pic.twitter.com/7wEge9cznU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2025

Brisker also had opportunities to sack Daniels and couldn’t bring down the Commanders’ quarterback, and even was called for a roughing-the-passer penalty. So while Brisker started off hot, he gave up too many costly plays later in the game.

Stock down: Nahshon Wright

The Bears cornerback had a rough third series. He gave up an 11-yard reception on second-and-8, and later was called for a face-mask penalty that extended the Commanders’ drive.

Washington capitalized on Wright’s mistake. Daniels completed a 22-yard TD pass to Chris Moore just four plays later.

Wright started the second half with a first-down pass breakup, but he hurt his team again later in the third quarter. On Daniels’ 33-yard TD pass to Luke McCaffrey, the Bears appeared to be in some type of zone coverage, and Wright jumped the fake screen that was set up. That allowed the Commanders wide receiver to get behind the defense for the go-ahead score.

Wright did recover a fumble late in the fourth quarter, which the Bears turned into Moody’s game-winning field goal.

BEARS BALL 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/n7ZmFlrJCQ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 14, 2025

Stock down: Kyler Gordon

The Bears’ nickel cornerback made his 2025 debut against the Commanders, and the rust showed throughout the game. Gordon had decent coverage on Moore’s TD catch, but he couldn’t get in position to play the ball.

Gordon also gave up an 11-yard reception and committed an offside penalty on the drive that ended in Ertz’s TD.

Gordon is an impact player, and it will take him some time to get up to speed.