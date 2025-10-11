LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears head coach Ben Johnson wasn’t ready to announce his starting left tackle earlier in the week. He knew who it was on Tuesday but still played coy.

Johnson was asked again at the end of his Saturday press conference. He took a long pause, cracked a smile and said, “It’s Theo. And go, Cubs,” before heading for the door.

That’s Theo Benedet, the Canadian of “Hard Knocks” fame who went undrafted last year and spent his rookie season dealing with injury. Yep, the guy who wasn’t even part of the three-man position battle at left tackle early in training camp.

Benedet has surged to the front of the pack since the start of training, showing steady growth blocking for the run and pass.

Incumbent three-year starter Braxton Jones was still given the starting gig to start the year, but his inconsistencies and a long road back from significant ankle surgery had destabilized his level of play.

Benedet had earned the swing tackle spot early on, which gave him a start at right tackle in Week 4. When Jones got into some trouble in that game, Benedet was moved to the left side with rookie Ozzy Trapilo taking over for him on the right.

Johnson evaluated his options over the bye week and chose to go with Benedet at a key spot.

“As a young player, he’s going to continue to grow,” Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar said. “In that game (against Las Vegas), I could tell the game wasn’t too big for him.”

[READ: What Ben Johnson, others are doing to fix Bears run game]

Benedet has shown tremendous growth throughout the summer and early fall, inspiring the confidence to give him more opportunities. The Raiders tape pushed the Bears toward a new starter.

Benedet is an active and aggressive run blocker, offering an upgrade over Jones in that area. His pass protection must be stout covering quarterback Caleb Williams’ blindside, and we’ll see how he holds up in that area.

At this time, Benedet provides more athleticism and power from the left tackle spot, which should help in the short- and long-term.

[READ: How Kyler Gordon upgrades Bears defense in several ways]

Johnson and Roushar wouldn’t be bestowing this opportunity if they didn’t think he was ready.

Benedet believes he’s ready for this moment, after tons of hard work put in.

Just another offseason, I would say, another season of feeling comfortable in NFL schemes, another season in the weight room and getting stronger,” Benedet said on Friday. “Hitting physical targets that have helped me a lot, and a great coaching staff this year as I’ve always had that really invested in me.”

There was no major announcement or pats on the back. Benedet was told he would start against Washington only, and the second-year pro believes he’ll have to “defend” his spot every week.

[READ: Bears injury report: Grady Jarrett out, Colston Loveland questionable in Week 6]

He credited left guard Joe Thuney for helping him break down what he has seen the last few games. The veteran has actively helped Benedet at every turn. The Bears need some continuity at that spot after steady rotations with the first team going way back.

Benedet didn’t look at this week as an arrival moment. It was an assignment that Benedet knows he must execute well.

“They just said, this is, you know, you’ll be the starter this week and to go out there and compete and show them what you can do,” Benedet said. “And, you know, obviously I have every intention of playing for as long as I can there.”