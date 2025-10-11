LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Grady Jarrett has dealt with a knee injury since Week 1. The star defensive tackle was managing it while playing over the first few weeks, but the team has lately taken a different tact. He has been resting it and missing games, starting with a Week 4 contest at Las Vegas. Then came the bye week, and Jarrett remains unavailable now entering a Week 6 showdown with the Washington Commanders.

He was formally ruled out of that game on the official Bears injury report, which was released on Friday.

Tight end Colston Loveland (hip) was given a questionable designation. So was kicker Cairo Santos. Edge rusher Austin Booker and running back Travis Homer, who are on injured reserve but are eligible to be activated, were also questionable.

Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon will make his season debut and linebacker T.J. Edwards will play for the first time since Week 2. Both guys offer significant upgrades to the Bears defense against the run and pass.

The Bears got some great news on right tackle Darnell Wright. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice and did not receive an injury designation. He’ll play versus Washington and start.

Now more on to the curious case of Santos, who has been dealing with a quadriceps injury. Participation levels for specialists don’t tell you much, and head coach Ben Johnson said they’ll monitor him throughout the week to see if he can play. Practice squad kicker Jake Moody would be a backup option. Expect Santos to be a true game-time decision.

Here’s the full Bears injury report:

Also, Washington head coach Dan Quinn announced that receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown will not play against the Bears. That’s a huge benefit for the Bears secondary and pass rush, as there’s less to worry about in the passing game. Washington’s rushing attack is a monster, though, and the defense must slow the ground game down to keep things competitive.

