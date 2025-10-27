The Bears gave up 74 yards and two offensive downs on 11 penalties in Sunday’s 30-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

That’s a lot. It’s also not the first time the Bears have been flagged so often. They have three games of 10-plus penalties, with the vast majority of them self-inflicted.

There aren’t too many holds or pass interference calls. There are tons of false starts, illegal formations and illegal motions, even a few encroachments for good measure.

That’ll drive a head coach crazy. It’s clear that Ben Johnson’s sick of it.

The Bears have been dealing with this since training camp and it hasn’t gone away despite the fact it’s being emphasized a ton during the practice week.

It’s sloppy and undisciplined, two traits a detail-oriented individual like Johnson despises.

After Sunday’s game, he demanded player leadership start work to curtail this problem. The Bears, after all, have been flagged 72 times and have incurred 64 accepted penalties for 533 yards, the largest per game yardage total in the NFL and the second-largest per-game flag count. A whopping 26 of those have come before the snap.

“It’s discipline. They’re as fed up with it as everyone is in the building,” Johnson said Monday in a virtual press conference. “They understand it’s just not what good football teams do, and I think they’re going to take ownership of it. I think we’re going to be just fine.”

The Bears have been getting away with self-inflicted penalties for a while now. They even had a touchdown taken off the board in Washington because left tackle Theo Benedet wasn’t on the line of scrimmage. That came in a win, so it was easier to accept.

It wasn’t swept under the rug, but the Bears had generated four straight wins despite seeing lots of yellow flags.

That was before the Ravens game, where all those infractions played a role in a negative outcome.

“Now that we lost a game and penalties were a big culprit as to why we didn’t have the success we wanted to, I think it really opens pandora’s box up here where, ‘Hey, all hands-on deck here, we’ve got to get this thing fixed,’” Johnson said. “We’ve been harping on it as a coaching staff and when it results in a loss, I think it just magnifies the issue that was at hand.”

Johnson also explained how he would like to see locker-room policing play out.

“If you see something, say something. it’s as simple as that,” Johnson said. “We got to continue to work on our practice habits and get better in that regard. I think they understand what I’m looking for. I think we’re going to be in good shape.”

It was clear in the postgame locker room the players are as upset about the flags as their coach. Most everyone mentioned flags as being a central issue that must be remedied right away, especially those that are completely in their control.

“It’s just not clean football,” running back D’Andre Swift said. “That’s the type of stuff that always continues to bite us in games like this and against an opponent like that. We’ve got to get it fixed.”

While we don’t want to go down a rabbit hole here, pardon a quick digression. It doesn’t pertain to the Bears quest to eliminate penalties — that’s the point of this story — it’s worth noting that there’s a massive discrepancy between flags thrown against the Bears versus their opponent. It must also be noted that the Bears have had 26 pre-snap penalties. Their opponents have had 13 that have been accepted. That explains some of the penalty discrepancy.

The Bears penalty differential of 28 is worst thru 7 games since at least 2000. The penalty yards differential of 279 is 2nd worst since 2000 (2020 Saints were at 310) https://t.co/uHa33MfNMz — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 27, 2025

