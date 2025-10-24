Bears coach Ben Johnson reveals inspiration for postgame victory chant

After the Chicago Bears’ 31-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Caleb Williams gave the final of three game balls to head coach Ben Johnson. Players in the locker room swarmed the first-year head coach, and then Johnson brought the team in close for something, you can tell, he had been wanting to chant.

Johnson told everyone to repeat after him: “Good, better, best. Never let it rest. Til your good becomes your better and your better becomes your best.”

The rallying cry has been a staple after every victory, and in each of the four times Johnson has yelled the victory chant, the passion for his football team has been on full display.

Before Johnson started the chant in the postgame Bears locker room, he picked up on it during his high school football days at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, North Carolina. Johnson played quarterback for the Rockets and led his team to a state championship in 2002.

“We were a darn good high school team for probably about 25 or 30 years there, it wasn’t whether we were going to go to the playoffs,” Johnson said. “It was how far are we going to make it in the playoffs. It’s just a fond memory of mine growing up post-game in that locker room – shoot, even before I was wearing that uniform because my dad was an assistant coach on that team before he got into high school administration. I remember being in that locker room and that was just the rallying cry at that time. I think there’s something to be said when a group of men – they’re all believing the same thing. They’re saying the same thing. It’s one heartbeat, one voice. I think our guys have enjoyed it.”

Each time the Bears have posted the rallying cry on their social media accounts, the buy-in from the players has been evident.

Johnson has his team believing they can win each week regardless of the opponent. That mentality will be tested as the Bears head to Baltimore to face the Ravens at M&T Stadium for their Week 8 matchup.