Caleb Williams praises ‘The Avengers,’ aka Bears offensive line

The Bears heavily invested in their offensive line last offseason as a point of emphasis after head coach Ben Johnson was hired.

They traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Then they extended Thuney’s contract and got right with Jackson’s deal. Drew Dalman signed in free agency. And Ozzy Trapilo was added as a second-round draft pick. Darnell Wright was added two years prior with the No. 10 overall pick.

Two high NFL draft picks and three eight-figure annual investments were spent on positions that often go overlooked. That’s a lot.

No doubt that was money well spent, though, with the Bears’ interior O-line especially asserting itself to the point of being dominant as heck against most any team.

[READ: NFL playoff scenarios: How Bears can clinch NFC spot in Week 16]

Quarterback Caleb Williams has acknowledged that fact, providing some nicknames to this crew. He calls them “the Avengers,” a group assembled from various walks of the NFL to form a front that has been tough to stop.

Before you ask about who’s who, Williams has superhero titles for each one. They aren’t the standard players, either, which makes it clear he has thought about this for more than a millisecond.

LT Ozzy Trapilo: Wolverine

LG Joe Thuney: Dr. Strange

C Drew Dalman: Hulk

RG Jonah Jackson: Red Hulk

RT Darnell Wright: Winter Soldier (aka Bucky Barnes), “cause he’s only got one arm.”

To clear things up, Wright has two arms, but one is locked in a brace after he sustained a Week 6 elbow injury. And Trapilo as Wolverine isn’t technical wrong. While Wolverine is part of the X-Men, he did some time within the Marvel universe with the Avengers.

(As an aside, I’m a huge comic book nerd, so writing this as a professional journalist is wild, but such is life)

Williams didn’t provide explanations for everyone, but he clearly has thought out this Avengers thing.

“I call my O-linemen ‘the Avengers,’ and so all of them collectively form a very formidable team to go out there and go to war with,” Williams told reporters in a Tuesday press conference. “But Drew Dalman is — I call Drew Dalman ‘The Hulk.’ He’s the brains and all of it, but when he gets out there and on the field, he’s strong as can be, fast and the right guy for the job for us and my future and our future here. So, I’m excited for that, and I’m happy that he’s here with us and with me, and we’re going to keep growing together, and we’re going to keep finding ways to help each other out in this tenure that we have together.”

[READ: Bears report card: Team grades in NFL Week 15 win over Browns]

Thuney as Dr. Strange is an interesting one, but Williams’ logic is sound.

“That guy’s a — from stats to longevity, to how he is,” Williams said. “I mean, he’s Dr. Strange. He just, for some reason, everything just kind of moves how he moves on the football field and things like that. So, I feel like all the guys kind of like that one for Joe. I think it was fitting.”

The Bears rank second in the NFL with 1.88 rushing yards before contact per attempt and third in expected points added per rush attempt. They are second overall in rushing yards per game at 151.9, largely thanks to what’s being done up front.

Williams is a colorful personality and makes massive plays happen, but he has been quick to compliment those who help him do so. That’s fair, considering how well the Bears’ O-line has played to this point.

Submit your questions below for inclusion in the next Bears mailbag!!! 👇