CHICAGO — Bears head coach Ben Johnson stated in no uncertain terms that his team would play its best football in December. He made that proclamation in training camp with great confidence, even with a jaded fan base raising an eyebrow at such a claim.

Sure enough, Johnson was right.

Sunday’s 31-3 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns made his claim good. The Bears were dominant, with quarterback Caleb Williams coming to life, the offensive line in firm control and the defense generating three takeaways to bring their season total to 30. Yep, you read that right. They have that many.

They played possibly their best football of the season on a cold day at Soldier Field, so their grades deservedly are highly across the board in this Week 15 Bears report card:

Rushing offense

D’Andre Swift was super efficient all game, totaling 98 rushing yards on just 18 carries. That’s 5.4 yards per carry behind an offensive line that bullied folks up front.

There was no better run than Swift’s 17-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter, when he slashed through the Browns’ defense and broke several arm tackles on his way to the end zone.

D'Andre Swift takes it all the way 😤pic.twitter.com/yBfoGXqcdf — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) December 14, 2025

Kyle Monangai wasn’t as good with his opportunities (11 carries for 33 yards), but the Bears ran well in 33 attempts for 142 yards. It felt like they could’ve run 50 times, had Williams not been on a heater. Overall, one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks lived up to its potential.

Grade: B-plus

Passing offense

It wasn’t long ago that Johnson said the Bears were winning in spite of its passing game, not because of it.

That wasn’t the case Sunday.

Williams completed 60 percent of his passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and a 112.5 passer rating with no interceptions. The Bears dealt with Rome Odunze’s loss well, after the top wideout suffered a setback with his foot injury during pregame warmups.

DJ Moore had an excellent game, with four receptions for 69 yards and two TDs. Luther Burden III had a team-leading six catches for 84 yards, including a tone-setting 40-yard catch-and-run. Williams completed some passes only he could execute, including a dime to Moore that was as improbable as they come.

Caleb Williams' 22-yard TD pass to DJ Moore had a completion probability of 16.1%, the most improbable completion by a @ChicagoBears QB over the last five seasons (since 2021).



🔸 QB Speed: 11.62 mph

🔸 Target Separation: 0.7 yards#CLEvsCHI | #DaBearspic.twitter.com/ScSnMSigJ3 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 14, 2025

If Williams continues to play like this, the Bears could make a legitimate playoff run.

Grade: A

Rushing defense

The Bears’ defensive front shut down the Browns’ run game, with Quinshon Judkins averaging just 1.8 yards per carry. Cleveland couldn’t get the ground game going and was forced to largely abandon it after falling behind by multiple scores early.

That was key to this Bears victory. Linebacker T.J. Edwards was instrumental in that effort, with a team-high nine tackles and one for a loss.

Grade: A-minus

Passing defense

The Bears sacked Shedeur Sanders five times, as Austin Booker led the way with two sacks, and Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter and Jackson had one apiece. Chicago also intercepted three of his passes, with Jaylon Johnson, D’Marco Jackson and C.J. Gardner-Johnson each snagging one.

Pass defense becomes easier when an opposing offense falls behind multiple scores and is one dimensional, but the Bears capitalized on some golden opportunities.

The best part about those three picks: The Bears turned them into 17 points, with touchdowns scored after picks on consecutive drives.

Grade: A-plus

Special teams

Cairo Santos missed a 35-yard field-goal attempt. He rarely never misfires from such a short distance, but the Bears led by a significant margin at the time, so it didn’t have a negative impact, and he connected from 41 yards out later in the game.

Tory Taylor put three punts inside the Browns’ 20-yard line, and Devin Duvernay had an explosive 52-yard kickoff return to open the game.

While special teams weren’t spectacular, they were solid and didn’t cause any harm during what was a rout in the second half.

Grade: B

Coaching

Ben Johnson did an excellent job of keeping the Bears locked in on the Browns despite the fact the game was sandwiched by two meetings with the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. His game plan largely negated Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett, who still had 1.5 sacks in the game and sits only one away from the NFL single-season record.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had Sanders guessing for most of the day, with a solid pass rush that’s heating up as the temperatures turn cold.

The Bears were favorites and acted like it, easily earning their 10th win of the season. They’ll need one or two more to reach the playoffs, but this win was an important step in the right direction.

Grade: A

