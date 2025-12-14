CHICAGO — The Bears lost a key starter before the game even started for the second consecutive week.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon was ruled out last week against the Green Bay Packers after he sustained a groin injury during pregame warmups. On Sunday, wide receiver Rome Odunze, who has been dealing with a foot issue, was scratched just before kickoff against the Cleveland Browns after he aggravated the injury.

Even though the Bears were without one of their top offensive weapons, they convincingly defeated the Browns 31-3 to improve to 10-4 on the season.

Here are five Chicago players who raised their stock in the Week 15 win at Soldier Field.

Everyone remembers how last week’s Bears-Packers game ended. Williams’ final pass was intercepted in the end zone as he tried to target Cole Kmet, and the Packers won.

That play was much discussed leading up to this game, but Williams’ showing against the Browns should move the discussion to how well the second-year pro performed. He finished with 17 completions on 28 attempts for 242 yards and two touchdowns, and he again took care of the football.

Caleb Williams has thrown the FEWEST Interceptions of any QB in NFL history through his first 1,000 passes per @NFLonFOX — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) December 14, 2025

Williams threw with anticipation and played on time, but he also made “wow”-type throws.

After D’Marco Jackson‘s third-quarter interception put Chicago deep in Cleveland territory, Bears head coach Ben Johnson called for a shot to the end zone. Williams rolled to his right, looked downfield and threw toward the end zone, which was crowded with Browns defenders. But DJ Moore jumped and brought down the football for an amazing 22-yard touchdown and a 21-3 Chicago lead.

WHAT A THROW FROM CALEB TO DJ 🎯 pic.twitter.com/VvdgPUTXyb — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) December 14, 2025

Even though the Bears’ offense started the game with a punt, the special-teams unit did its part to immediately impact the game.

Tory Taylor punted it 45 yards, and Blackwell ran downfield, tracked the ball in the air and stopped it from reaching the end zone, putting the Browns’ offense on their own 1.

Cleveland challenged the ruling, but it was upheld on review, giving Blackwell his second big special-teams play of the season.

The Bears’ defense forced a three-and-out, and the Williams-led offense followed up with a six-play, 42-yard drive that resulted in a D’Andre Swift 6-yard TD run.

Each phase of the game worked off each other, helping the Bears start fast after they failed to do so offensively last week in Green Bay.

Moore made only one reception for minus-4 yards — the lowest single-game mark in his eight-year NFL career — last week against the Packers.

That wasn’t going to happen again, and he finished Sunday’s game with four catches on five targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Moore’s first target Sunday went for a 3-yard TD, as he separated from Browns defensive back Myles Harden on a drag route, and Williams delivered an accurate pass for a 14-0 Bears lead.

Caleb ➡️ DJ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jyIMQNCY5u — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) December 14, 2025

Moore’s second reception went for 15 yards, as he showed good body control in getting two feet down before heading out of bounds.

Moore saved his best catch for the second half, though, on Williams’ 22-yard strike to him in the end zone.

The Bears went an entire half without creating a takeaway against the Browns, but Jackson changed that in the third quarter.

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders attempted a pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr., but Jackson dropped into the throwing window, tipped the pass and caught the ball for his first career interception.

D'Marco Jackson tips the pass to himself and picks it off!



CLEvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/6Nl1LzrjD0 — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

Jackson’s takeaway led to a Williams-to-Moore TD pass on the next play, and the Bears cruised from there.

Swift had many skeptics entering this season. The main question was, could he be the featured back that Johnson’s offense so heavily relied on in Detroit?

The Bears’ veteran running back has proven people wrong and shown he can carry an offense, one handoff at a time.

Swift ran with physicality and decisiveness against a Myles Garrett-led defense, and his 17-yard TD run in the third quarter highlighted his vision, ability to change direction and how he fights through tackles.

D'Andre Swift shrugging off defender after defender 💪



CLEvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/JZAaZEiNJn — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

Swift finished with 18 carries for 98 yards and two TDs. He’s just 65 yards from the second 1,000-yard rushing season of his six-year NFL career.

