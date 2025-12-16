How Bears QB Caleb Williams limits interceptions but stays aggressive

Caleb Williams set an NFL record Sunday in the Chicago Bears’ 31-3 win over the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field.

The Bears’ second-year quarterback now holds the league mark for the fewest interceptions in a QB’s first 1,000 career pass attempts, with 12.

Despite being in two completely different offenses to start his career, Williams hasn’t allowed his rookie season experience negatively impact his first year with Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

Williams has thrown for 3,150 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions through 14 games this season. But that low interception total doesn’t mean he plays the position without aggressiveness.

It’s a topic Johnson doesn’t really have to discuss with Williams.

“He’s done that throughout training camp and up to this point in the season,” Johnson told reporters Tuesday at Halas Hall. “I just think that’s who he is. He understands where he feels like he can fit a ball into, and he’s got a unique skill set just in terms of how hard he can throw that football. So, some windows that may not seem open to the rest of us, they are still open to him because he’s able to get that ball in there. And so he’s got a good feel for that.

“He’s been playing this sport for a long time. It’s kind of, it’s what the good Lord has called him to do, and he’s kind of grown up that way. And so I don’t think there’s a whole lot of coaching in terms of telling him who’s open and who’s not. I think he’s naturally good a good feel for that.”

Williams’ second touchdown pass to DJ Moore on Sunday perfectly encapsulates the quarterback’s decision-making process. Williams rolled out to his right and threw the ball into the end zone as a Browns defensive lineman closed the distance. Williams’ pass cleared the hands of one Cleveland player, and Moore elevated to catch it.

WHAT A THROW FROM CALEB TO DJ 🎯 pic.twitter.com/VvdgPUTXyb — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) December 14, 2025

“When I let the ball go, you know, I’m pretty damn sure that it’s not going to be a bad play,” Williams told reporters Tuesday. “If anything, the bad play is an incompletion. I think I have proven that over my time so far, you know, being here and playing football in college, so like I said, when I let it go, I think it is a good ball. At the least, it’s going to be incomplete.”

That TD helped break open the game for the Bears, as Williams took a calculated risk, and it paid off big.

Per Next Gen Stats, Williams has a 10.9 aggressiveness percentage, which “tracks the amount of passing attempts a quarterback makes that are into tight coverage, where there is a defender within 1 yard or less of the receiver at the time of completion or incompletion.”

That’s the lowest mark among all quarterbacks who have a minimum of 113 attempts. It’s important to note, though, that Johnson’s offense also plays a factor in this. His scheme and route concepts have created open passing windows for Williams.

Next Gen Stats also tracks average separation (in yards) for wide receivers and tight ends from the nearest defender at the time of catch or incompletion. Luther Burden III is No. 2 in the NFL at 4.6 yards of separation. Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet are tied for 15th with 3.7 yards of separation.

Olamide Zaccheaus has 3.6 yards of separation, and Moore is right behind at 3.5. Interestingly, Rome Odunze has 3.0 yards of separation and is tied with Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Brock Bowers, among others.

Five of the Bears’ top six pass catchers are ranked in the top 25 in average yards of separation.

Williams hasn’t had to attempt many aggressive throws this season because he has a play-caller like Johnson, but he also won’t hesitate to make those tight-window throws.

Some people might have thought his TD pass attempt to Moore was ill-advised. But those people aren’t Caleb Williams.

“I think I always have confidence in myself, and maybe a little bit, I think all quarterbacks have a little bit of an arrogant confidence about themselves because when everything’s going wrong, it’s all them,” Williams said. “When everything’s going right. So, I think I have a little bit of that in me. So, my confidence is always strong. I believe in myself. I believe in who I am. I believe in how I work and all these different things.

“And then having the group around me only strengthens that for me. It’s always strength in numbers. It’s always one. It’s always us. With that being said, my confidence is growing, and it’s going to be through the roof.”