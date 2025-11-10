Caleb Williams continues clutch play in Bears’ Week 10 win over Giants

CHICAGO — Caleb Williams doesn’t track his heart rate during critical moments in games, but the Bears’ quarterback knows he can create a sense of calmness for himself when they happen.

With the Chicago Bears trailing by three points with 2:53 left in the game against the New York Giants, Chicago needed its quarterback to come up clutch. In just four plays, Williams led his team on a 53-yard drive that Williams finished with a 17-yard touchdown run that helped secure the Bears’ 24-20 victory in the Week 10 matchup at Soldier Field.

“I can feel my body just kind of settle down,” Williams said. “I think that’s important for me when I’m out there in those moments but also the calmness, demeanor of when I’m in the huddle looking at those guys in the eyes and the belief, the faith, living in the known in those moments. It provides a certain level of confidence for us to be able to go out there and deliver.”

That ability to deliver with the game on the line isn’t something new for the second-year quarterback. In four of the last six games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals and Giants, Williams has led his unit to score the game-deciding points.

This latest victory over the Giants marked the largest fourth-quarter comeback for the Bears since the 2024 home opener against the Tennessee Titans. In the final quarter, Williams used his legs to move the offense down the field, accounting for 52 of his 63 total rushing yards.

“Yeah, I’ll tell you, he looks like a Houdini back there in the backfield because, that’s a really good pass-rushing front that they’ve given a lot of teams fits,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. “I think (OLB Brian) Burns is leading the NFL in sacks. There were times where [Williams is] trying to escape and making some things happen. He had a couple throws down the field, but over 50 yards again rushing for the second week in a row, and I thought in the fourth quarter there, we really needed that as a shot in the arm to end up winning that ballgame. So credit to him.”

Williams can create that “shot in the arm” sensation that the Bears need, but also the complete opposite. Theo Benedet, who just made his fifth career NFL start, praises his young quarterback on his demeanor in the huddle during the fourth quarter.

“He’s like a vet,” Benedet said. “I always joke on him, it’s always, we call it ‘C Willy’ time because he is just cool as ever in the fourth quarter. Something just in him really rises to that occasion. He’s great, he just keeps his focus on doing our job.”

Benedet also shared that Williams is more focused on everyone else in the huddle and makes sure they are all in the right mindset. Benedet described Williams as a “calming influence” in what are typically frenetic situations.

Williams has played just 26 games in his NFL career, but this season, he has started to establish a track record of leading his team to comeback victories. Of course, once the competition intensifies — like it will next Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings — those types of results will become more challenging.

Right now, Williams is executing when his team needs him most, and his teammates aren’t surprised by these recent outcomes. Jaquan Brisker has played against the Bears’ quarterback in practice and has seen Williams lead the offense in two-minute drives on the practice fields at Halas Hall.

“He’s got ice in his veins in that fourth quarter, to be honest,” Brisker said. “He’s got ice in his veins. He’s been doing an awesome job. I thought he has been doing an awesome job since his first year.”