Bengals’ Joe Flacco questionable to play Bears; Trey Hendrickson doubtful

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears went through a will-he or won’t-he play scenario last week with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson considered questionable before being ruled out the day before the game. They’re experiencing something similar heading into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Joe Flacco is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, which kept him out of Wednesday’s practice. He returned to work the following day and was ultimately given a questionable designation Friday on the Bengals official injury report. Star defensive end Trey Hendrickson was considered doubtful, and a poor Bengals defense would get even worse without its best player.

Flacco sure seems like he’s going to suit up. He told on-site reporters in Cincinnati that he feels good about his playing prospects.

Joe Flacco says he feels good about playing against the Bears pic.twitter.com/frdwpMiY4v — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 31, 2025

The Bears believe they dealt with the Jackson situation in a positive way, and prepared for Flacco and backup Jake Browning.

[READ: Bears practice report: Why Kyle Monangai ready for big role vs Bengals]

“We went into that week thinking that their starter was going to be up,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. “He’s a really good player, obviously, and I think we handled it the right way. When we found out he wasn’t going to be up, we pivoted to the next option. I think that’s what you do in this league — the great teams, the great players, the great coaches, they adjust. We have this motto in the quarterback room: ‘No one adjusts better than us.’ And so, that’s just par for the course, and it’s just another week of a little bit more of the same.”

Here’s the full Bengals injury report: