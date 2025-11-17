Bears coach Ben Johnson highlights Cole Kmet’s impact vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears scored one touchdown in their 19-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

On Chicago’s second possession in the second quarter, the offense marched down the field for a 15-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a Kyle Monangai 1-yard rushing score.

Caleb Williams was under center, and veteran tight end Cole Kmet lined up between right tackle Darnell Wright and swing tackle Ozzy Trapilo. At the snap, Kmet moved horizontally from right to left and blocked Vikings safety Joshua Metellus. Monangai followed Kmet’s block and scored.

Afterwards, Kmet celebrated by punching the air with his left hand and then flexed.

A traditional box score won’t highlight Kmet’s impact on the play, but Bears head coach Ben Johnson knows exactly the value that his tight end brought on that rep and throughout the entire game against the Vikings.

“I thought Cole played one of his best games he has so far this year,” Johnson said. “I get he caught a couple more balls, but I’m not even talking about that. He’s great in the running game, and then pass pro we put him in some tough matchups there on some of their defensive end or outside linebacker types, and I thought he did an outstanding job throughout that. When he was a ball carrier, you felt his presence out there. He was lowering his shoulder; he was stiff-arming. He brought our sideline to life a couple of times.”

Kmet caught a season-high five passes on five targets for 45 yards, which was the most among all Bears pass catchers. Four of his five receptions occurred on first down and went to the left flat, a short, horizontal passing zone on the field.

Cole Kmet's 14-yard reception at the end of the second quarter against the Vikings reminded me of a target that Kmet dropped in the Week 9 matchup vs. the Bengals.



The 6-foot-6, 257-pound tight end provided Williams a secure passing target while Viking defensive coordinator Brian Floes unleashed the blitz. According to Next Gen Stats, the Vikings blitzed Williams on 24 of 36 dropbacks (66.7%).

When Kmet caught those short-yardage passes, he fought for additional yardage as Vikings defenders tried to bring him to the ground.

“He (Kmet) did a nice job,” Johnson said. “We came into this game wanting to be very completion-driven, and yet when you look at the stat sheet, we weren’t as high completion percentage as we would’ve liked to be, or as efficient. I think there’s a number of reasons for that, but I do think that was him (Williams) getting quickly to Cole was what we wanted to see this game. It was by design. … But ball location is paramount when he does that. A couple of those hurry-up plays, it’s same thing. They’re bringing the corner pressures and so they’re leaving the flats unattended too, and he’s recognizing that quickly and getting the ball out and allowing Cole to run with it.”

In nine games played, Kmet has 16 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown. Kmet has had better statistical seasons up to this point in his career, but Sunday’s game against the Vikings — which helped the Bears secure their first NFC North win — proved how valuable the Bears’ tight end is still for this offense.

And with games against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and next week’s opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, remaining on the schedule, the Bears will need every member of their team playing their best football for this team to make a potential playoff push.