LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Bears tight end Colston Loveland left Sunday’s win over Dallas with a hip injury and did not return. The No. 10 overall NFL draft pick’s status remains uncertain heading into a Week 4, but the outlook is optimistic for a quick rebound. It’s possible he won’t miss a game.

“We’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow and going into Wednesday as well,” head coach Ben Johnson said in a Monday press conference. “But it doesn’t seem like anything super serious, but we’ll see what that looks like.”

That’s a plus for the Bears, who are better with Loveland out there. While he hasn’t been targeted a ton, he had an explosive play in the Bears’ second offensive series and seemed to be an integral part of the game plan before an injury removed him from the contest.

Getting him back against the Raiders would be beneficial and allow Johnson to call two tight end sets as often as he likes.

There’s also some hope that star cornerback Jaylon Johnson could return at some point this season following a significant groin injury in Week 2. Ben Johnson said it’s his understanding that Jaylon Johnson will have surgery and that it’s possible he can return to the Bears at some point this season. That’s a plus for the Bears. Hearing Jaylon Johnson detail his groin injury last week, it sure seemed like his season was over.

Getting him back for any stretch would be beneficial, though exactly how long is unknown. Even if the Bears’ record isn’t in a good place when he’s ready, it would still help to gain experience within Dennis Allen’s system, which he’ll be playing within for the foreseeable future. The Bears have started Nahshon Wright in his stead, going back to the start of training camp.

