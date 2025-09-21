BOX SCORE

CHICAGO – The Bears experienced a tough start to the season, with a blown fourth-quarter lead and a lopsided loss dropping them to 0-2.

That heaped importance onto a Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, far more than is typical for a Week 3 contest outside the division.

That could be felt, as head coach Ben Johnson called out his team’s practice habits. The Bears worked hard during the week and were determined to find a way to win.

They did exactly that.

The Bears responded well to adversity and secured a 31-14 victory over the Cowboys that marked Johnson’s first win as head coach.

Let’s take a look at what we learned about the Bears in this important victory at Soldier Field.

Caleb Williams goes off

The Bears quarterback started Sunday’s game hot, with three passing touchdowns in the first half alone. While he wasn’t perfect, Caleb Williams made some excellent throws and smart decisions that helped this offense look as good as it has all season.

The Dallas defense didn’t offer as much resistance as the Lions and Vikings in previous weeks, but Williams’ stat line wasn’t all about the opposition.

The second-year pro made some quality throws, including a few A-plus connections that led to explosive plays. Overall, Williams completed 19-of-28 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns. That’s a massive upgrade over previous weeks, when he had 210 passing yards or less.

One of his best came on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze in the first quarter, which was perfectly placed and caught the receiver in stride.

Caleb to Rome.



LASER 🎯 pic.twitter.com/p2Z1Bzspg1 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

Williams had another beauty in the third quarter, when he bought some time for receivers to get open and eventually found DJ Moore wide open in the back of the end zone.

CALEB ➡️ DJ FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 🔥



BEARS LEAD 31-14 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AGHM6ueLnF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

This performance showed how good Williams can be in this offense, if he can play within the scheme’s structure, orchestrate the run game well and then find the right time to make special plays.

Offense feeling Ben Johnson effect

Williams handed the ball to running back D’Andre Swift, who in turn flicked it back to the Bears quarterback. Receiver Luther Burden III jogged the opening part of his route, selling hard that it was a run play.

He hit fifth gear in a hurry and was wide open down the field when Williams’ volley came down towards him. Burden caught it and found his way into the end zone for the day’s second Bears touchdown.

It was perfectly sold, well executed and expertly timed. It was a signature Ben Johnson call. The Bears head coach and offensive play caller is known for creativity and a willingness to go big. It paid off in a big way on Sunday afternoon.

Caleb Williams' 65-yard touchdown pass to rookie Luther Burden III traveled 62.1 yards in the air, the longest completion in the NFL this season, and Caleb's longest completion of his career.#DALvsCHI | #DaBearspic.twitter.com/D5GQjABob3 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 21, 2025

It wasn’t the only time Johnson helped his offense out. He called for a successful end around later in the first half, but Johnson’s impact doesn’t stop with trick plays. He also schemed guys open, including tight end Cole Kmet on a 10-yard touchdown reception.

THIRD TOUCHDOWN PASS OF THE HALF FOR CALEB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nxVPnI565A — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

Johnson is having a positive impact on his offense, which has looked better each week in this early season. Execution is key to all this, but Johnson’s play designs are making life easier on talented skill players available to him.

Defense responds well to rough outing

The Lions put up 52 points on the Bears defense and had fun doing it. It left many wondering if the unit could hold up despite injuries to cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon and linebacker T.J. Edwards. This group responded well to a poor Wee 2 showing with a solid day against the talent Cowboys offense.

[WATCH: Bears’ defense responded with ‘quiet confidence’ in win]

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson had a strong day, with two passes defensed and a takeaway where he simply ripped the ball out of Cowboys running back Javonte Williams’ hands.

BALL 🗣️



Tyrique Stevenson strips the ball from Javonte Williams!pic.twitter.com/uMYqSIEizE — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

Tremaine Edmunds had 15 tackles and two interceptions in the second half, including this athletic play:

TREMAINE EDMUNDS. INTERCEPTED 🔥pic.twitter.com/vlcARzw4pF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

Montez Sweat and Dominique Robinson also had sacks and safety Kevin Byard had a game-sealing interception. It wasn’t a perfect showing, but it proved the defense was resilient and capable of better than what it showed against the Lions.