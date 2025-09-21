CHICAGO — A lot of the talk going into the Chicago Bears’ Week 3 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys was about Caleb Williams going against Matt Eberflus.

The Bears’ second-year quarterback vs. his former head coach and now current defensive coordinator of the Cowboys.

How would Bears head coach Ben Johnson attack Eberflus, who knew the strengths and weaknesses of his former quarterback?

Well, that was answered quickly as Williams created explosive plays with his arm, finishing 19-of-28 for 298 yards and four passing touchdowns, in the Bears’ 31-14 victory over the Cowboys at Soldier Field.

Williams flourished against his former head coach, but there were a number of Bears who also excelled in the Week 3 matchup.

Here are five players who increased and lowered their stock against the Cowboys.

Stock up: QB Caleb Williams

After the Bears’ offense started the game with a three-and-out, Williams came out firing against Eberflus’ defense. His first pass of the game was a 31-yard reception to rookie Colston Loveland. Two plays later, the second-year quarterback found a wide-open Rome Odunze for a 35-yard touchdown.

Caleb to Rome.



LASER 🎯 pic.twitter.com/p2Z1Bzspg1 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

The third drive lasted just one play. Johnson called a flea flicker and after D’Andre Swift tossed the ball back to his quarterback, Williams found a wide-open Luther Burden III for a 65-yard touchdown.

Penalties impacted the Bears’ next two drives, forcing a three-and-out and a field goal. However, the offense executed a scoring drive before halftime. Williams completed his last three passes, including a layered throw over the middle of the field to Burden for 29 yards and then a 10-yard touchdown to a wide-open Cole Kmet.

THIRD TOUCHDOWN PASS OF THE HALF FOR CALEB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nxVPnI565A — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

Stock up: CB Tyrique Stevenson

The Bears’ cornerback needed a bounce-back game after his performance against the Detroit Lions. Stevenson impacted the game on the second offensive snap, when he stole the ball away from running back Javonte Williams and stayed in bounds to complete the turnover. Stevenson stayed with the play and trailed the Cowboys’ running back to make the play.

BALL 🗣️



Tyrique Stevenson strips the ball from Javonte Williams!pic.twitter.com/uMYqSIEizE — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

Stevenson also broke up a pass on third-and-8 that was intended for George Pickens, which forced the Cowboys to settle for a field.

On the first Tremaine Edmunds interception, Stevenson had good initial coverage on Pickens, until the receiver broke open. Dak Prescott rolled to his right and threw an inaccurate pass, which Edmunds capitalized on with a diving interception. Still, it was Stevenson who disrupted the initial timing of the play.

The Bears’ boundary corner played with physicality and limited the big plays from the Cowboys throughout the entirety of the game.

Stock up: WR Luther Burden III

The Bears’ receiver could potentially be an actor in another lifetime. On his 65-yard touchdown reception, Burden slow-played his route and then accelerated deep down the field, and Williams hit his receiver in stride.

Burden avoided an ankle tackle and took his first reception of the game for an explosive scoring play.

At the end of the first half, the Bears rookie caught a 29-yard pass in the middle of the field that helped the Bears finish another drive with a touchdown.

On third-and-4 on the Bears’ first possession in the third quarter, Burden ran the ball on an end-around and made a move in the open field as he ran towards the left sideline. That move gave the receiver a 7-yard gain and enough to get the first down. Seven plays later, the Bears finished a 19-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown to a wide-open DJ Moore.

Stock up: LB Tremaine Edmunds

The Bears went into the matchup against the Cowboys without starting linebacker T.J. Edwards. That meant Tremaine Edmunds needed to step up.

The 6-foot-4, 251-pound linebacker did that and plenty more. He finished the game with a game-high 15 tackles, but more importantly, he intercepted Prescott twice.

His first came early in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys’ offense attempted to put a drive together with the team down 31-14. Prescott rolled right and threw an inaccurate pass to Pickens. Edmunds dove at the football to complete the turnover.

TREMAINE EDMUNDS. INTERCEPTED 🔥pic.twitter.com/vlcARzw4pF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

On the following drive, Edmunds ended a 15-play drive from the Cowboys with a red-zone interception. Dallas went for it on fourth-and-goal from the Chicago 1-yard line, and Edmunds made Prescott wish he hadn’t thrown his pass that was intended for Jalen Tolbert.

Stock down: CB Nahshon Wright

With the Bears missing Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon in the secondary, Nahshon Wright and Stevenson needed to elevate their play in this Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys.

Stevenson made that happen, but Wright had another tough game after his performance against the Lions. When Prescott needed to make a play, he frequently targeted Wright.

On the Cowboys’ first drive of the game, Prescott completed a pass to Pickens on third-and-4, and Wright was in coverage. That drive ended in a field goal.

Two drives later, Pickens scored a touchdown with a one-handed grab to tie the game at 14. Again, Wright was defending Pickens on the play.

As long as Johnson and Gordon are out, Wright will be tested by opposing offenses. He will have to show he can improve, or the Bears will just have to manage the damage with him on the field.