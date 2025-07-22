LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Colston Loveland missed every Bears offseason program OTA and minicamp practice this spring. That was an expected turn, with the No. 10 overall NFL draft pick recovering from shoulder surgery.

Loveland suffered the injury during his final season at Michigan but played through it, only to have surgery during the offseason that limited him some during the pre-draft process.

Loveland said time and again that he was on schedule in his rehab, and that he was able to run routes and catch passes on air. His biggest spring limitations were about how much weight he could lift and how little contact he could risk.

The unanswered question was about whether Loveland would be ready to start training camp when the Bears started practice on Wednesday. Ryan Poles answered that question during a Tuesday press conference at Halas Hall.

Loveland will be ready to go to start camp, the Bears GM said:

Poles also announced offensive tackle Braxton Jones is ready to go after a broken leg suffered late last season.

“We’re excited to get those guys back going again,” Poles said. “I’m sure there’s going to be a ramp-up period — they haven’t played football in a while. But they’re ready to go and knock that rust off.”

While it wasn’t ideal that Loveland was unable to practice during OTAs, his return for camp eliminates concern about the first-round pick falling behind.

The Bears have already been impressed with Loveland’s work ethic and commitment, even though he has been limited physically over the last couple months.

“I can tell you from the moment he’s gotten into the building, I’m just blown away by how he approaches everything,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday. “I don’t think there’s a guy I saw in the building more this summer than him. It’s really a credit for who he wants to be. He’s attacking the rehab hard. He wants to be a factor here.”

Loveland caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns during the 2024 season at Michigan.