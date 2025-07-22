Bears training camp: Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland among storylines to watch

Bears training camp preview stories have filled a uniquely slow period of the NFL calendar that extends from the last day of minicamp to, well, Wednesday.

The start of training camp is essentially upon us, with Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson speaking Tuesday in the final act before practices formally begin.

We’ll have a ramp-up period before pads go on, when things get interesting. The Bears will host a single joint-practice with the Dolphins and Bills before preseason games against then. Then comes an exhibition finale and the 53-man roster cut down. Then we’re off to the races.

While that summation read quick, there’s plenty to learn about Johnson’s Bears as we progress through what should be an eventful summer at Halas Hall.

Here’s what we’ll be keeping a close eye on during the course of camp:

1. Caleb Williams’ progress

Quarterback Caleb Williams is learning and growing and understanding how to best operate Johnson’s offense. Learning to use a third offensive scheme in as many seasons is no easy task, with experience and tons of reps required to truly master a system’s intricacies.

Williams made some remarkable plays and experienced growing pains during the offseason program, a period full of install and so much new. The Bears will continue working through the plays used during the regular season, and the high volume of reps and intensity should help Williams quickly progress.

He shouldn’t be judged based upon preseason game experience (if he gets any, which is probably should) or video clips you see from camp, good, bad or indifferent. Williams will continue growing during the regular season, too, but the Bears must hit the ground running in 2025. That will largely depend on how Williams develops during camp, the most important factor as the Bears adjust to life under Johnson.

2. Colston Loveland’s fit

We haven’t seen Colston Loveland practice with the Bears to this point. The No. 10 overall NFL draft pick has been rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery, something the team knew about when they selected him.

It’s uncertain whether he’ll be available to start camp – we should know about that Tuesday when Johnson and Ryan Poles speak to the media – but Loveland was was able run and catch passes against air this spring and shouldn’t be that far behind.

Time will tell how quickly he works in with the top units and how he fares against the Bears’ veteran secondary, but his college tape and physical talent suggest he should fit in fine. Guys selected that high are expected to be impact players, and the Bears will be darn difficult to defense if Loveland’s active in the passing game.

3. Ben Johnson’s impact

Johnson never said the offseason program would be easy. His level of attention to detail and intensity during open portions of OTA and minicamp practices. Expect that same thing in training camp.

Johnson has had a solid start to his coaching tenure, with Bears fans as excited as ever about a hew head coach. He’s acing press conferences, building a solid culture that has received praise from his players at every turn. He’s the demanding presence they wanted before he arrived, with the schematic prowess the players respect.

We still don’t know how he’ll fare as a game manager and how much time it’ll take for his team to get truly ramped up – fair warning: that might be 2026 – but we can gauge the level of effort and execution showed by his players over the summer to see how quickly they’re adjusting to a magnetic presence who has made a good impression to this point.

4. Braxton Jones’ health

Johnson said that incumbent left tackle Braxton Jones might be limited (or even unavailable) to start training camp while recovering from ankle/lower-leg surgery following a late-season injury to that area.

Whether he’s ready at the start of camp will be impactful. The Bears will continue getting long looks at Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie playing left tackle. Jones still seems like the favorite to start there, but he must prove himself capable coming back from a serious injury.

Jones has started at left tackle for three seasons, since he was taken in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He has been solid there, especially in pass protection. Johnson appreciates that in his left tackles, though expect Trapilo especially to push him throughout the summer.

5. Jaquan Brisker’s rebound

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker missed most of last season dealing with concussion-like symptoms. The fourth-year veteran detailed his long road to recovery and expressed confidence that he’ll be fine moving forward.

If that’s in fact the case, the Bears defense got a lot better. He’s a true game-changing presence, someone highly motivated to prove that point entering a contract year.

He’s someone that can move all around the formation, which coordinator Dennis Allen will willingly do in a defense that prizes defensive backs.

Brisker’s also a tone setter who talks tons of trash in practice, which will increase competition and intensity across the board. Brisker has said that he’ll alter his style of play somewhat (during a podcast interview) and then said he wouldn’t in a press conference at Halas Hall.

It’s worth keep an eye on his play and his level of aggressiveness for clues to how he’ll approach things moving forward. There’s no right answer there, but it’s worth noting and Brisker embarks on a huge year in his career.