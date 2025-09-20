The Bears are in an odd spot. They’re 0-2 in desperate need of a win after the way they’ve lost, not the fact that they did. They’re pushing to develop and implement systems and a culture and high standards in practice and everything else they do. And they’re doing all that with three impact defensive starters.

Losing Jaylon Johnson, T.J. Edwards and Kyler Gordon is a significant blow. It also can’t be an excuse heading into a suddenly crucial Week 3 contest against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field.

It’s important to balance the short-term craving for a win with the longer-term approach of getting this organization right. There was more for Johnson to do that a positive training camp experience implied, and we’re seeing that play out in real time.

A win doesn’t mean everything’s fixed. A loss doesn’t mean everything’s falling apart. Those extremes are felt, though, by a fan base so desperate for positivity after years of bad.

The Bears are focused on this specific matchup, which is more a of layer cake than is typical for an early season, non-divisional matchup. Also, stay tuned for Week 3 predictions from me and Nicholas Moreano:

Bears pass rush in the spotlight

The Bears defensive line had a “come home to mama” moment this week, where position coach Jeremy Garrett demanded his guys get back to basics, focused on the fundamentals that allow talent to shine through.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. talked about the importance of that in a week like this, after giving up 52 points.

That position group has rallied together after a Week 2 showing with zero sacks and just six quarterback pressures. The result was one explosive play after another. That could happen again against the Cowboys, if the Bears don’t resist.

“Our guys have responded well,” Dexter said. “We’ve got a good group here and a talented group. We know what we have to do.”

The Bears have pass-rush talent across the front that hasn’t produced much to this point. Montez Sweat can be a game wrecker when he’s going strong, but that hasn’t happened much of late. Head coach Ben Johnson said he’s got to win one-on-one matchups when they arrive and find ways to get home before the ball gets out. The secondary must provide time for the front to work and work together, but Sweat and his teammates have to get home on a regular basis.

Matt Eberflus’ on-field impact

Former Bears head coach and current Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is returning to Chicago for the first time since being fired in-season last year. Don’t expect much of a reaction, though he may get booed when he walks on the field.

Eberflus didn’t say much about his time in Chicago and wouldn’t engage about emotions of a return, so that storyline may die on the vine. His familiarity with Bears players, and quarterback Caleb Williams in particular, will impact how his Cowboys attack a Bears offense still finding its way.

Williams has also practiced a ton against Eberflus’ defensive scheme and certainly knows its weaknesses. Such detailed knowledge from both sides will impact this game in clear and not-so-obvious ways, as Eberflus and Williams try to best each other.

Bears offense must keep up

The Cowboys are scoring a bunch, and the Bears defense is banged up. This might be a scenario where the Bears will have to put up tons of points to compete in this one. Can they be consistent enough to score 30-plus points?

That’s pretty rare around these parts, but Ben Johnson’s scheme and the skill players at his disposal are capable of putting up big point totals. As long as they don’t hurt themselves with the pre-snap penalties and unforced errors that have plagued them since training camp began.

Receiver Rome Odunze’s on a tear to start the season and the tight ends are getting open without tons of targets to show for it. That’ll have to change and likely will against a Cowboys defense that’s leaky up the middle.

This will be a game where Williams must flash and generate explosive plays. That’ll be easier if the run game gets going, especially early. The run blocking has been solid to this point. D’Andre Swift must take advantage of that. Kyle Monangai, too. The Bears have faced two tough defenses thus far. The Cowboys aren’t in that class, providing opportunity for the Bears offense to get after it.

Banged-up secondary vs. Cowboys skill players

The Bears play tons of press-man coverage. The Cowboys have explosive playmakers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who create regular separation. This would be a great game to have Jaylon Johnson locking one side down. He’s unavailable, and might not be all season.

That leaves Tyrique Stevenson and Nashon Wright – the Cowboys drafted him in 2021 – to cover those guys. That’s no easy task, especially over four quarters, considering one bad rep can result in a touchdown.

Will defensive coordinator Dennis Allen mix in more zone? Will he regularly play two deep safeties? If the Bears give up touchdowns, they need to make Dallas earn them with long drive. No easy ones, no deep shots. The secondary is playing without Jaylon Johnson and Gordon and even Terell Smith, who was lost for the year in the preseason. Healthy defensive backs must find a way to stop, or at least slow Lamb and Pickens down.

Bears rookies must make big impact

The Bears haven’t gotten much from their rookie class. Second-rounders Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner were inactive last week. First-round tight end Colston Loveland has two catches for 12 yards thus far and Kyle Monangai hasn’t been given many carries. Luther Burden has struggled to get playing time.

Those three skill players are top talents and must be utilized to great effect, especially in the middle of the field. If those three can make some big plays, the Bears offense will be tough to stop and hard to cover.

Bears predictions

Nicholas Moreano

Bears 31, Cowboys 28

The only way I see the Bears winning this game is if they can outscore the Cowboys. After Chicago was embarrassed against Detroit, you have to believe the Bears want to play a cleaner brand of football in front of their home crowd. My confidence level in this happening is a solid 51%.

Scott Bair

Cowboys 35, Bears 31

I see this as a high-scoring affair where the Bears make progress but don’t come out with a win. The Bears defense can’t quite handle Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense.