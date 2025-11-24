DJ Moore, Caleb Williams find chemistry in Bears’ NFL Week 12 win

CHICAGO — Caleb Williams missed DJ Moore on his first throw to the Bears wide receiver Sunday. Moore created separation in the middle of the field on the team’s second possession, but Williams’ pass was slightly behind.

Throughout the course of the Bears’ 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field, those two found their rhythm, connecting twice for touchdowns, which helped the NFC North leaders secure their eighth victory of the season.

“I think being able to obviously get DJ going, having two touchdowns, I know it is big for our confidence, as well as relationship, things like that for this year, and then also just having one of our star guys get going, it only builds momentum for us as a team,” Williams said. “It was good to see that.

“It was good to get him in the end zone a couple times. I know he’s been wanting that. That’s something that doesn’t always happen, even if you’re primary in routes and people cover you, all of that. Been able to get him in the zone a couple times.

“We’re excited for it. We got to keep growing that and keep building on that.”

The next time Williams targeted Moore, on the Bears’ second offensive possession, it ended with their first points of the game. Moore ran a return route, faking the out and running back inside, which caused Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey to fall. Williams hit wide-open Moore for a 5-yard TD pass and a 7-0 Chicago lead.

CALEB ➡️ DJ MOORE



Touchdown!

pic.twitter.com/A79MDNryKL — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 23, 2025

That play took Williams and Moore some time behind the scenes to perfect.

“The first one, we practiced that one a lot,” Moore said. “Me and Caleb had a lot of back and forth on it, and when it got called today, we executed it perfectly, how we wanted. Great touchdown.”

Moore ended with a game-high 64 yards on five receptions with the two TDs. Two of his five catches went for 20 and 25 yards. Rome Odunze‘s 22-yard catch in the second quarter was the only other passing play to go over 20 yards Sunday.

[READ: Five Bears whose stock went up or down in NFL Week 12 win vs Steelers]

Two plays before Moore’s 25-yard TD in the third quarter, the veteran receiver was penalized for taunting. Moore caught a short pass for 5 yards near the Bears’ sideline and got into it with Ramsey and Steelers cornerback James Pierre.

But Moore’s second score of the game made up for those 15 lost yards.

“The second one, it was just a blown coverage after they jumped offside, so I was wide open, and I didn’t know what to do,” Moore said. “Caleb said he threw the ball before I turned, and I was like, ‘Damn right you did, because I seen it more than halfway already coming to me.'”

DJ MOORE 2ND TOUCHDOWN OF THE GAME 🔥

pic.twitter.com/ZbQPZRQyxJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 23, 2025

The last time Moore scored a receiving TD before Sunday’s game was in the Week 3 home win over the Dallas Cowboys. He ran for a score in the Week 9 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

When Moore was asked why his connection with Williams was stronger in this game, the veteran receiver said practice had been the same and that he was just “open more.”

Moore and Williams took a step in the right direction after their performance against the Steelers, and the two will need to continue their production as they enter a critical stretch of games against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers (twice), San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

The Bears have won four games in a row, and there is only one way for the team to build off that momentum.

“Going for nine [wins] and just getting it in any way that we can,” Moore said. “At this point, we are winning in every fashion at the end of the game.”