Five Bears whose stock went up or down in NFL Week 12 win vs Steelers

CHICAGO — The Bears entered their NFL Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers without their three top linebackers, two starters in the secondary in Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, and left tackle Theo Benedet.

Every NFL team goes through injuries, but the list of quality starters out for Sunday’s game at Soldier Field was a major test for the Bears.

Chicago turned over the ball on back-to-back drives in the first half, with one leading to a touchdown after T.J. Watt forced Caleb Williams to fumble in the end zone and Nick Herbig recovered it.

Despite the injuries, turnovers, the defense’s inability to set the edge and some missed opportunities in the passing game, the NFC North-leading Bears defeated the Steelers 31-28 to secure their eighth win of the season.

Here are the five Bears players who raised and lowered their stock after the Week 12 win.

Stock up: DJ Moore

The last time Moore scored a touchdown came in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. He ended that seven-game TD drought Sunday by scoring twice.

Moore scored the Bears’ first points of the game on a well-run route against Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey.

CALEB ➡️ DJ MOORE



Touchdown!

pic.twitter.com/A79MDNryKL — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 23, 2025

Two plays after Moore was penalized for taunting in the third quarter, the Bears wide receiver made up for that mistake with a 25-yard TD catch in the middle of the field. The Steelers left Moore wide open after committing an offside penalty.

DJ MOORE 2ND TOUCHDOWN OF THE GAME 🔥

pic.twitter.com/ZbQPZRQyxJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 23, 2025

Moore finished the game with a season-high-tying five catches for 64 yards. His seven targets also tied a season high.

Stock up: Colston Loveland

The Steelers had allowed a league-high 374 receiving yards to opposing tight ends who lined up in the slot this season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Loveland, the Bears’ rookie tight end, exploited that weakness on a second-quarter TD reception.

The 6-foot-6, 241-pound Michigan product overpowered Steelers safety Kyle Dugger on an in-breaking route for the score.

COLSTON LOVELAND 🙌



BEARS TOUCHDOWN!

pic.twitter.com/TemhL5y1Z5 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 23, 2025

Loveland finished with four receptions for 49 yards and the one TD. He has caught at least three passes for 34 total yards or more in his last five games played.

Stock up: Nahshon Wright

The veteran cornerback continues to make plays for an injury-depleted Bears secondary.

On the defense’s second play of the game, Wright went up for a 50/50 ball with Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf and made an incredible interception near the left sideline.

Nahshon Wright with an INSANE interception 😮

pic.twitter.com/qOdpnCMFLf — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 23, 2025

On the Steelers’ first possession in the second half, Wright broke up a third-and-10 pass intended for wide receiver Roman Wilson. Wright also made several nice plays in run support, which highlights everything he has done for the Bears’ defense this season, and finished with six tackles and two passes defended.

Stock up: Montez Sweat

The Bears’ defense had to elevate its play because of all the injuries before and during this game. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and rookie linebacker Ruben Hypollite II both didn’t finish after picking up knocks.

Linebackers D’Marco Jackson and Amen Ogbongbemiga each had positive moments and led the team in tackles (15 and 14, respectively), but Sweat, the Bears’ veteran defensive end, provided some desperately needed pass rush.

Sweat registered three tackles, three QB hits, two sacks and a forced fumble in the win. Late in the third quarter, he beat Steelers tight end Darnell Washington around the edge and dislodged the football from Rudolph, then recovered it.

Fumble!



BEARS BALL 🗣️

pic.twitter.com/apdDzg19kJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 23, 2025

The Bears turned that takeaway into a nine-play, 54-yard drive that ended with a Kyle Monangai 2-yard TD run.

Stock down: Nick McCloud

After a hip injury ended Stevenson’s day, McCloud played a significant amount of the defensive snaps, and the Steelers took advantage.

McCloud gave up a 19-yard pass to Calvin Austin on third-and-6, extending a 17-play, 73-yard TD drive that pulled Pittsburgh within three in the fourth quarter. The veteran cornerback also was flagged for defensive pass interference on another third down on the drive.

The Bears desperately need Johnson, Gordon and Stevenson to get healthy.