It’s been just over two months since Pope Leo XIV was elected as the next Bishop of Rome, and the Chicago native has received several gifts and provided some already iconic moments.

Although Leo XIV turned out to be a fan of the White Sox rather than the Cubs (even donning a White Sox hat that was gifted to him while walking around the Vatican), there were many questions surrounding his fandom of the other Chicago teams — especially Da Bears.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson hinted in a press conference that he heard murmurs that the newly elected Pope was a Bears fan, but the Pope’s fandom surrounding the Monsters of the Midway has not been confirmed.

Ben Johnson says he's "heard rumblings" that Pope Leo XIV is a Bears fan 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JYaDPvB1Bl — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 9, 2025

Now, that question is answered. To the relief of Bears fans, it would appear Pope Leo XIV is a fan of the Bears after being gifted a shirt brandishing the phrase “Da Pope.” The Pope was all smiles as he held up the funny shirt inspired by the famous SNL skit “Bill Swerski’s Superfans.”

Bears fans visiting Rome gave Pope Leo XIV a shirt that says "Da Pope" 🐻⬇️



(via Ann Bannapradist Munoz/FB)pic.twitter.com/l5DbBuJPXs — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 23, 2025

The Mũnoz family, who gifted the shirt, are Bears season ticket holders and Chicago natives.

“There’s such a sense of pride there, because you just feel that connection. You just want to be connected,” Ann Mũnoz told the Chicago Sun-Times in an interview following the viral interaction.

Muñoz said she ordered the shirts for a fun photo with her family and decided to get an extra one just in case a situation presented itself.

Although he may not be supporting the Cubs, Chicagoans can rest easy that he appears to be a fan of the blue and orange. It is perhaps some of the best news Bears fans could receive in the offseason, even with the hiring of Ben Johnson.

Maybe the Pope can give the Bears a blessing as they traverse the new season, which kicked off in earnest Tuesday at the outset of training camp.