Jonah Jackson breaks down Bears’ physical run game in NFL Week 15 win

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — It’s clear the Bears have established an identity on offense.

Throughout a game, the Bears’ physical brand of football constantly shows up on tape, most notably on the offensive line as the unit paves runways for ball carriers. But it’s also seen from the wide receivers and tight ends, who help to block on run plays and chip edge rushers. Running backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai finish runs by lowering their shoulder pads into defenders.

One of the many plays that stood out from the Bears’ 31-3 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday was Jonah Jackson‘s block on Mason Graham toward the end of the first half. The Bears right guard pulled and took out the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which helped open a lane for Monangai, who gained 9 yards on the play.

Here is a small preview of my discussion with Jonah Jackson on his trap block against Mason Graham.



Bears head coach Ben Johnson said he thought about this play at night.



Jonah Jackson: "I just told him keep calling it, you will sleep better." pic.twitter.com/W0oUKdBPaJ — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) December 17, 2025

Bears head coach Ben Johnson discussed Jackson’s block the day after the win.

“I went to sleep last night just thinking about that trap block that Jonah Jackson had with about two minutes left in half,” Johnson told reporters Monday. “He absolutely annihilates the three technique, and things like that just put a little smile on my face.”

Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle also discussed the importance of seeing the physicality appear on game film.

“I think that’s contagious sometimes,” Doyle said. “You watch a guy, you talk about the play that Jonah (Jackson) had, and to put that on tape and our guys to see that and see what that looks like and kind of embody the physicality that we want to play with, the brand of football that we want to embody. It’s a positive because the things that we’re preaching are showing up, week in and week out, and you’re really starting to see our identity on tape and what we say we’re going out and doing. And so that’s encouraging any time that shows up.”

Jackson has been one of the Bears’ most consistent players when it comes to finishing blocking, and the rep against the Browns exactly is the type of play that Johnson and his coaching staff want to see out of the entire team.

For this week’s film breakdown, watch Jackson analyze his trap block against Graham, highlight the Bears’ offensive identity and give his opinion on the Red Hulk designation that Caleb Williams gave to him.