Josh Blackwell, Durham Smythe break down key plays from Bears’ Week 7 win

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A complete NFL roster doesn’t overlook any of the 48 players that can suit up on game day.

Backups are needed when starters get injured. Special teams need players that coaches can rely on to complete their respective assignments.

The Chicago Bears have several players who fill those roles on this current roster. Backup nickel cornerback Josh Blackwell and tight end Durham Smythe are just two examples.

Blackwell, with one hand, won the Bears’ Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with his blocked field goal, and he has continued to make plays on special teams. The Bears signed Smythe to a 1-year, $2.5 million contract this offseason and has primarily contributed as a pass and run blocker when the Bears have utilized multiple tight end sets.

In the Bears’ 26-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field, Blackwell and Smythe impacted the game in the limited opportunities they played.

For Blackwell, he played 19 total special teams snaps and ended the game with a tackle and assist. Despite the Bears’ nickel corner being listed at just 5-foot-11, 179 pounds, his violent hits on kickoff would make most people second-guess his height and weight.

Blackwell sat down with me to discuss the nuances of kickoff coverage play, what physical hits can do for an entire team and how he became such a valuable asset on special teams.

After Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright‘s interception on quarterback Spencer Rattler in the second quarter, the Bears’ offense took over on the New Orleans’ 30-yard line. The Bears turned that takeaway into a touchdown to put the team up 13-0.

On the 4-play, 30-yard touchdown drive, the Bears ran the ball four straight times and utilized 12 and 13 personnel sets to help create running lanes for D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. On first down, Swift gained right yards running to the right, and then was stopped for no gain on second down. Johnson picked up 11 yards on the ground on third-and-2. Swift finished the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.

Smythe was on the field for three of the four plays. The veteran tight end analyzes the drive, provides insight on his run blocking responsibilities and shares what he enjoys about lining up as a fullback in the backfield.