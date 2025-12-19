LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Meaningful football in December is something most Bears fans would’ve signed up for entering the 2025 NFL season.

Well, the Bears (10-4) aren’t just playing meaningful football. Their final three regular-season games against the Green Bay Packers (9-4-1), San Francisco 49ers (10-4) and Detroit Lions (8-6) will heavily influence their chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The Bears currently are first in the NFC North and the No. 2 playoff seed in the conference. That all could change after Saturday night’s matchup with the Packers at Soldier Field.

[READ: Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III out vs. Packers]

Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense will be without wide receivers Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze. The Packers lost pass rusher Micah Parsons for the season with a torn ACL.

Both teams won’t be at full strength going into this Week 16 matchup, but here are the top five players to watch Saturday at Soldier Field.

The last time Gardner-Johnson faced the Packers, he intercepted a Jordan Love pass on Green Bay’s first offensive possession. However, the Packers attacked him for the remainder of the game.

The veteran defensive back gave up eight receptions on nine targets for 97 yards and one touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus. In the Bears’ home win over the Cleveland Browns the next week, Gardner-Johnson allowed just three catches on six targets for 11 total yards and recorded his second interception of the season.

Gardner-Johnson must prove he can stay in front of Green Bay’s receivers and limit yards after catch this time.

It couldn’t have gone worse for Moore in the first game against the Packers. He finished with a career-low negative-4 yards on one catch.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson acknowledged the ensuing Monday that he was surprised to see Moore’s stat line. The veteran wide receiver bounced back one week later against the Browns, though, with four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

WHAT A THROW FROM CALEB TO DJ 🎯 pic.twitter.com/VvdgPUTXyb — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) December 14, 2025

With Odunze and Burden out, Moore must step up as the Bears’ No. 1 pass catcher and become a consistent target for Williams.

It will be all hands on deck for the Bears’ offense, given the injuries, which means more opportunities for Loveland.

Since the Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders, the rookie tight end has 455 receiving yards, the most among all Bears pass catchers in that time span.

Loveland caught four passes for 29 yards and one touchdown in the first meeting with the Packers.

TIE 👏 BALL 👏 GAME 👏

pic.twitter.com/iSvJdwErGp — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) December 8, 2025

The Packers’ star running back is questionable to play after he didn’t practice this week because of a knee and ankle injury. If he plays, however, he’s a dangerous threat.

Last week, Jacobs ran for 73 yards and one TD on 12 carries in the Packers’ 34-26 loss to the Denver Broncos, and he added two receptions for 19 yards and another score. His 40-yard TD run on Green Bay’s first possession in the third quarter gave his team the lead.

OPE! He just scooted right past ya#ProBowlVote + Josh Jacobs



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/ml7QmjG1Hz — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 14, 2025

The Bears’ defense must account for Jacobs — healthy or not — at all times. He had 20 carries for 86 yards and one TD in the first meeting.

With Parsons’ season over, there’s a lot more pressure on Gary. The 6-foot-5, 277-pound edge rusher has 7.5 sacks this season, but he hasn’t registered one since the Packers’ 35-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

Gary had four quarterback pressures and two tackles in the last meeting with the Bears.

It will be interesting to see how Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley adjusts his unit without its top edge rusher. Will he trust Gary and his front to get to the quarterback? Or will he be forced to bring more pressure?