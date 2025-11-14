Bears injury report: Jaquan Brisker questionable vs. Vikings; T.J. Edwards out

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Jaquan Brisker leaped high to break up a pass, knocked the ball down and fell hard onto Soldier Field’s end-zone turf. The Bears’ safety was attended to by trainers for a long time, with his friends and teammates kneeling around him.

The scene caused many to fear the worst, though the fourth-year man from Penn State was back in the action shortly after. Brisker hurt his back in the event described above, though he was able to finish Sunday’s 24-20 victory over the New York Giants.

The injury kept Brisker out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, though he was able to return for Friday’s session. That left the possibility of him playing the upcoming Week 11 contest versus the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brisker was formally designated as questionable on the official Bears injury report, which was released on Friday afternoon.

Despite that fact, Brisker said later Friday that he feels good and expects to play.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) was ruled out, as expected, after missing the entire practice week. He had surgery on his hand last week; the hamstring issue is causing his absence. Edwards has been dealing with it since the end of training camp, aggravating it twice to this point.

Receiver/special teams player Jahdae Walker (concussion) was also ruled out. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who had his 21-day practice window opened to return from injured reserve on Friday, was listed as questionable. That said, it’s extremely unlikely that he’ll play. The designation also follows a pattern of the Bears listing players in open practice windows that way, even when they weren’t removed from IR.

The Bears’ injury report mostly held positive news, with receivers DJ Moore (shoulder) and Rome Odunze (ankle), tight end Cole Kmet (back) and running back D’Andre Swift (hip) all cleared to play. The same can be said for Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (ankle), meaning the Bears will have quality depth against the Vikings.